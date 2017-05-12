BMW 8-Series Coupe - First teaser picture
12 May 2017 13:51:34
Last year, thanks to a few rumors we find out that BMW is gone revive the 8-Series. But today we have the official confirmation: the model will come in 2018. Until then, the German car manufacturer has published a first teaser picture and has told us that a show car will be revealed during the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.
The event will take place starting May 26 and the concept will be a preview for the future model.
“The BMW 8 Series Coupe will build on our tradition of luxurious sports coupes and add a genuine dream car to our line-up – a slice of pure automotive fascination. The 8 Series Coupe will underpin our claim to leadership in the luxury segment. I can tell you today that this will be a true luxury sports coupe”, says Harald Krüger.
According to the same source, the new BMW 8-Series Coupe will be based on the CLAR architecture, the same platform which is used for the 5- and 7-Series. A convertible version might come in 2019 and an M8 variant could be out in 2020. With more details we will come on May 26.
