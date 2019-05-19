BMW 8 Series Convertible UK pricing announced
19 May 2019 18:21:29
|Tweet
Along with the introduction of the new and revised 7 Series, BMW also expands its UK range with the introduction of the new 8 Series Convertible. Two engines will be offered at launch: a V8 petrol engine in the 530hp BMW M850i xDrive and a 320hp six-cylinder diesel in the BMW 840d xDrive.
The BMW 8 Series Convertible cuts an impressive figure with both the roof up or down. Precise character lines trace the path of the airflow between the front and rear wheels while tapered surfaces around the front wheels and doors spread out at the top of the rear wheels. Discreet contouring marks out the surfacing above the rear wheels as the flanks transition into the rear end.
The BMW 8 Series Convertible is equipped with adaptive LED headlights as standard. BMW Laserlights are available with variable road illumination and Selective Beam, as a cost option. Further scope for individualisation is offered with the Chrome Line Exterior and M Carbon Exterior package.
The M Technic Sport Package for the BMW 840d xDrive Convertible features the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line trim, which encompasses kidney grille slats and the grille frame in High gloss Black, Air Breather inlays and the exhaust system’s tailpipe embellishers in Black Chrome.
The new BMW M850i xDrive model features many body elements from the M Sport base model, including a front spoiler extension and exclusive design accents in Cerium Grey. The features finished in this colour include the BMW kidney grille surround and slats, the exterior mirror covers, the Air Breather inlays, the tailpipe embellishers, the M logo on the front flanks and the model badge on the rear. Customers can also specify an M Carbon exterior package as an option, which adds air intake bars, exterior mirror covers and a rear apron insert that houses the exhaust tailpipes.
The new BMW 8 Series Convertible’s roof is lightweight and provides superb acoustic insulation. Opening and closing automatically at the touch of a button in 18 seconds, the insulated roof can be activated when the car is travelling at speeds of up to 31mph.
The new BMW 8 Series Convertible includes a wind defector as standard. This can be set up in the rear-seat area to reduce turbulence when the roof is down. When not required it can be folded to half its size and stowed in the boot. Air collars are also integrated in the front seat head restraints as standard, which provide a variable (speed dependent) stream of heated air for warming the neck when driving with the convertible roof down at low outside temperatures. The level of heating is adjusted by a three-stage switch integrated into the switch for the convertible roof.
The BMW M850i xDrive version is powered by a 530hp V8 petrol delivering a peak torque of 750Nm and a zero and 62mph time of 3.9 seconds, while the BMW 840d xDrive features a 3.0-litre straight-six diesel. This unit offers 320hp, a peak torque of 700Nm and will accelerate from zero to 62mph in 5.2 seconds.
Both engines meet the Euro 6d-TEMP standard. They channel their power through to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport gearbox and the BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The M Sport differential is fitted as standard on the BMW M850i xDrive.
The all-new BMW 8 Series Convertible is on sale now, with prices starting from £83,295.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Hyundai introduces innovative air filtering solution
2019 BMW 7 Series UK pricing announced
Zef Eisenberg will try to be the fastest man in a wheel-powered vehicle
-
BMW 8 Series Convertible UK pricing announced
2020 Porsche Cayenne S Coupe has 440 horsepower
Audi unveiled the revised 2020 A4. It has a new face and hybrid power
Related Specs
1936 BMW 328Engine: Inline-6, Power: 59.7 kw / 80.1 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 126.09 nm / 93.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
1940 BMW 328 Touring RoadsterEngine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A
2004 BMW 645Ci ConvertibleEngine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 248.3 kw / 333 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 450.13 nm / 332 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1994 BMW 850 CSiEngine: V12, Power: 277.4 kw / 372.0 bhp @ 5300 rpm, Torque: 738.9 nm / 545.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Another teaser picture with the upcoming Citroen centenary concept
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
For 100 years, Citroen has applied its boldness and creativity with a view to enhancing mobility. This is why, the French car manufacturer decided to ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Gadgets
BMW and Microsoft join forces for artificial intelligence
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
BMW is always looking for a partner when it comes to technology. The latest name who joins the long list of BMW partners is one of the most famous in the world. ...
Various News
Porsche 911 GT2 RS sets record at Road America
Porsche is one of the car manufacturers who establishes records every time it eneters a track. The new generation 911 GT2 RS is one of the cas capable ...
Porsche is one of the car manufacturers who establishes records every time it eneters a track. The new generation 911 GT2 RS is one of the cas capable ...
Motorsports
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
A team of 14 current and ex-military service personnel has completed the Carta Rallye in Morocco, an extreme 2,000km challenge that took place in the ...
Videos
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous ...