BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe officially unveiled

BMW is following in the footsteps of its closest rival, Mercedes-Benz. BMW unveiled a new 2-Series car, one that targets the Mercedes-Benz CLA. The all-new compact 2 Series Gran Coupe is the new model in the BMW range.





The new 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be making it public debut at AutoMobility LA in November 2019 with production starting in November 2019. Market launch is planned for March 2020.





The BMW 228i xDrive model is powered by the 2.0-liter four-cylinder version of BMW’s “B” modular engine family, delivering an output of 228 hp @ 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and 258 lb-ft of torque @ 1,450 – 4,500 rpm. Torque is transferred through the standard 8-speed Sport automatic transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system to the wheels. The 228i xDrive Gran Coupe accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds and reaches an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph when the vehicle is equipped with all-season tires and 151 mph when equipped with performance tires.





The BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupe ups the performance quotient by delivering 301 hp @ 5,000 – 6,250 rpm and 332 lb-ft of torque @ 1,750 – 4,500 rpm from a tuned version of the 2.0-liter 4-cylinder modular engine. The M235i xDrive Gran Coupe accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds (4.6 seconds with the optional overboost function) and reaches a top speed of 155 mph when equipped with performance tires.





The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe adopts technology from the BMW i3 in the form of the near-actuator wheel slip limitation (ARB) system. This control system significantly improves traction when cornering or accelerating on wet or icy conditions, and allows wheel slip to be controlled, precisely and quickly. ARB uses a slip controller positioned directly in the engine control unit rather than in the control unit for the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system. Reducing the signal path distance means that information is relayed three times quicker, while wheel spin is brought under control with muck quicker reaction times. Near-actuator wheel slip limitation also works closely with the DSC system to significantly reduce power understeer without the need for corrective DSC inputs.





The BMW M235i xDrive includes a newly developed standard mechanical Torsen limited-slip differential, which gives the car an even sharper dynamic edge by creating a locking effect between the front wheels. The differential is integrated into the 8-speed automatic transmission. The Launch Control function allows the full peak torque of 332 lb-ft to be available in first and second gear.





Intelligent connectivity enables the standard 8-speed Sport automatic transmission to adapt its shift strategy according to the planned route and driving situation. If the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is equipped with the optional Active Cruise Control with Stop and Go function the transmission will factor in the data from both the navigation system and cruise control sensors to avoid unnecessary gear changes and always be in the correct gear for upcoming road conditions such as downshifting when approaching a turn or a slower vehicle ahead.





The optional BMW Head-Up Display projects driving-related information onto a 9.2-inch area of the windscreen. The information shown in full-color includes the car’s speed, road speed limits, status indicators and warnings from the assistance systems, and route guidance. If the Active Cruise Control system is specified, distance warning shows an icon in the BMW Head-Up Display to alert the driver when they get closer to the vehicle in front than the pre-set minimum distance.





The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupes come standard with power Sport seats covered in standard Oyster/Black Sensatec or Black Sensatec on the 228i xDrive Gran Coupe. Dakota leather is standard on the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe in either Magma Red, Mocha, Black with Blue highlights or Oyster.





A Sport steering wheel is standard on the 228i xDrive Gran Coupe while the M Sport Steering wheel (Standard on the M235i xDrive Gran Coupe) can be selected as part of the optional M Sport Package.





“Berlin” Illuminated trim is standard on the 228i xDrive model with “Brooklyn” and “Boston” Illuminated trim available as options. The M235i xDrive comes standard with the illuminated interior trim Boston and Illuminated Brooklyn Trim and Illuminated Berlin Trim being offered as options. Additional ambient lighting is available as an option on the 228i xDrive and is standard on the M235i xDrive model. Occupants can customize all interior light to 6 light colors (white, bronze, orange, lilac, green and blue) and brightness.













