Black Panther Inspired LC concept coupe unveiled
26 October 2017 17:17:30
Along with the new 2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series, the Japanese premium brand also unveiled a new concept, called Black Panther Inspired LC coupe, which is a celebration of the Black Panther and Wakanda itself—complete with a powertrain that gets an extra boost from vibranium, the mythical ore found only in the Black Panther’s home of Wakanda.
Fit for a Super Hero who is also a king, this vehicle is part Lexus Takumi craftsmanship, part Wakandan vibranium engineering.
This concept vehicle incorporates vibranium into its very core to provide added boost. Much like Black Panther’s uniform, the sheet metal of the Black Panther Inspired LC is reinforced with a layer of vibranium weave, making the vehicle almost entirely bulletproof. Top-secret refinement processes also allow for a self-sustaining fueling component (vibranium-powered core) that enhances the Black Panther Inspired LC’s driving dynamics.
Additional features of the Black Panther Inspired LC include; pulsating underbody glow, side-view mirror design based on a panther’s claw with instinctual positioning technology to align with driver’s eyeline, Black Panther mask inlay on hood with vibranium-powered core indicator nodes, Vibranium-infused self-healing paint treatment, customized body-widening kit system controlled by unique Wakandan B-CPU (Brain/Computer Interface) creating a symbiotic relationship between the vehicle and its driver, remote Pilot Kimoyo Bead Interface allows the Black Panther Inspired LC to be driven remotely from control stations within Birnin Zana.
And now, for all those of you who don't understand this connection, we have to tell you that Lexus and Marvel Custom Solutions also released the first four chapters of the graphic novel, “Black Panther: Soul of a Machine.” Envisioned by head writer Fabian Nicieza, the story teams Black Panther with the ultimate machine—the LC 500—as they work together to thwart Machinesmith’s villainous plans to infiltrate Wakanda’s systems.
Related Specs
2003 Lexus HPX ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2003 Lexus IS 430 ConceptEngine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs
1994 Lexus Landau ConceptEngine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A
2005 Lexus LF-A ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2007 Lexus LF-A ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhpN/A
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan is one of the manufacturers who invested heavily in Autonomous driving and now is ready to benefit from this. Nissan's ProPILOT Assist technology, ...
Toyota is announcing a difficult period for its US Siena owners. The Japanese based manufacturer will conduct a safety recall of certain 2005 – 2007, ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
