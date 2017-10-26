Black Panther Inspired LC concept coupe unveiled

Along with the new 2018 Lexus LC Inspiration Series, the Japanese premium brand also unveiled a new concept, called Black Panther Inspired LC coupe, which is a celebration of the Black Panther and Wakanda itself—complete with a powertrain that gets an extra boost from vibranium, the mythical ore found only in the Black Panther’s home of Wakanda.





Fit for a Super Hero who is also a king, this vehicle is part Lexus Takumi craftsmanship, part Wakandan vibranium engineering.





This concept vehicle incorporates vibranium into its very core to provide added boost. Much like Black Panther’s uniform, the sheet metal of the Black Panther Inspired LC is reinforced with a layer of vibranium weave, making the vehicle almost entirely bulletproof. Top-secret refinement processes also allow for a self-sustaining fueling component (vibranium-powered core) that enhances the Black Panther Inspired LC’s driving dynamics.





Additional features of the Black Panther Inspired LC include; pulsating underbody glow, side-view mirror design based on a panther’s claw with instinctual positioning technology to align with driver’s eyeline, Black Panther mask inlay on hood with vibranium-powered core indicator nodes, Vibranium-infused self-healing paint treatment, customized body-widening kit system controlled by unique Wakandan B-CPU (Brain/Computer Interface) creating a symbiotic relationship between the vehicle and its driver, remote Pilot Kimoyo Bead Interface allows the Black Panther Inspired LC to be driven remotely from control stations within Birnin Zana.





And now, for all those of you who don't understand this connection, we have to tell you that Lexus and Marvel Custom Solutions also released the first four chapters of the graphic novel, “Black Panther: Soul of a Machine.” Envisioned by head writer Fabian Nicieza, the story teams Black Panther with the ultimate machine—the LC 500—as they work together to thwart Machinesmith’s villainous plans to infiltrate Wakanda’s systems.









