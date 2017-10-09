Best third quarter in Mercedes history

We already know Mercedes is the current lider in the premium segment. But how are the Germans gone end this year? Again above eternal rival BMW? We think so, judging by the latest results and by the fact that the company posted the best third quarter in its history.





With sales of 220,894 vehicles in September (+4.5%), Mercedes-Benz posted its 55th record month in succession. 1,717,300 cars have been delivered to customers since the beginning of the year, 11.7% more than in the same period of last year. The past three months were the best third quarter in the company’s history (573,026 units, +7.9%).





In September, Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the most new registrations in several markets including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Portugal, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, in the USA, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.





New sales records were posted for September and the first nine months of the year also in China, Japan, Australia, Taiwan and India. Demand in China for automobiles with the three-pointed star increased at a double-digit rate once again with sales of 51,127 units last month. Since the beginning of the year, 442,899 customers have already taken delivery of their new Mercedes-Benz (+29.9%).





The E-Class Saloon and Estate posted their next sales record in September, with 32,178 customers deciding in favour of those two models (+15.1%).





The SUVs from Mercedes-Benz posted record sales in September and the first nine months of the year. In the past month, 78,277 SUVs with the three-pointed star were handed over to customers (+14.8%), that is approximately 7,500 more than in the previous bestselling month for the SUVs. This success was aided by best-ever unit sales of the GLA, the GLC, the GLC Coupé and the G-Class.













