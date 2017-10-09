Best third quarter in Mercedes history
9 October 2017 18:18:12
|Tweet
We already know Mercedes is the current lider in the premium segment. But how are the Germans gone end this year? Again above eternal rival BMW? We think so, judging by the latest results and by the fact that the company posted the best third quarter in its history.
With sales of 220,894 vehicles in September (+4.5%), Mercedes-Benz posted its 55th record month in succession. 1,717,300 cars have been delivered to customers since the beginning of the year, 11.7% more than in the same period of last year. The past three months were the best third quarter in the company’s history (573,026 units, +7.9%).
In September, Mercedes-Benz was the premium brand with the most new registrations in several markets including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Austria, Portugal, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, in the USA, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
New sales records were posted for September and the first nine months of the year also in China, Japan, Australia, Taiwan and India. Demand in China for automobiles with the three-pointed star increased at a double-digit rate once again with sales of 51,127 units last month. Since the beginning of the year, 442,899 customers have already taken delivery of their new Mercedes-Benz (+29.9%).
The E-Class Saloon and Estate posted their next sales record in September, with 32,178 customers deciding in favour of those two models (+15.1%).
The SUVs from Mercedes-Benz posted record sales in September and the first nine months of the year. In the past month, 78,277 SUVs with the three-pointed star were handed over to customers (+14.8%), that is approximately 7,500 more than in the previous bestselling month for the SUVs. This success was aided by best-ever unit sales of the GLA, the GLC, the GLC Coupé and the G-Class.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1908 Mercedes 150HP Semmering RennwagenEngine: Water-Cooled, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 1400 rpmN/A
1923 Mercedes IndianapolisEngine: M 7294, Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 4800 rpmN/A
2008 Mercedes-Benz ConceptFASCINATIONEngine: BlueTEC Diesel Inline-4, Power: 152.1 kw / 204 bhpN/A
2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK 230 Final EditionEngine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 280 nm / 206.5 ft lbs @ 2500-5000 rpm
1937 Mercedes-Benz W25 Avus StreamlineEngine: MD 25 DAB, 60 Degree V12, Power: 563.8 kw / 756 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
SsangYong Rexton 4x4 UK pricing announced
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
The SUV segment in the UK will receive a new car starting this fall. The new SsangYong Rexton 4x4 arrives in the UK this autumn, a large D/E-segment four-wheel ...
Concept Cars
Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
We saw many design exercises from Aston Martin, but never a submersible vehicle. Until now. Together with Triton Submarines, the manufacturer of state–of-the-art ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...