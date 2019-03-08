Bentley unveiled the Continental GT Number 9 Edition by Mulliner

Bentley has created the ultimate collector’s version of the all-new Continental GT to celebrate the company’s centenary in 2019. Its full name is Continental GT Number 9 Edition by Mulliner and it will be sold in just 100 units.





As the name suggests, the new special edition of the Continental GT comes with a number 9 special radiator grille which was heavily inspired by the mighy and legendary Bentley ‘Blower’ which Sir Henry Ralph Stanley ‘Tim’ Birkin raced at the 1930 Le Mans 24 Hours.





Customers of the new Continental GT Number 9 Edition by Mulliner will be able to chose either Viridian green or Beluga black exterior paint, with 21”, 10-spoke wheels also in these colours, plus Black Line Specification and carbon bodykit.





Inside the cabin the Number 9 Edition by Mulliner customers have the choice of Cumbrian Green or Beluga heritage hides, with increased gloss levels to the seats, inner door panel and other areas. Debossed ‘B’ logos adorn the seat headrests and door panels as they did the door pads of the 1930 ‘Blower’.





The centre console of the vehicle is enhanced by the addition of a special British Jaeger clock face. Each of the 100 cars also features 18K gold plated organ stops inspired by those in the No.9 ‘Blower’ and ‘1 of 100’ treadplates.

