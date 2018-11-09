Bentley opened a restaurant in Arabia

Bentley is renowned to only for its premium and luxurious cars but also for the experience it offers to its clients. Is always doing exclusive events or trips around the world. The most recent action took place in the Orient.





Bentley created Arabia’s highest fine-dining experience on the summit of the UAE’s tallest mountain, Jebel Jais.





The luxury pop-up restaurant was open for just seven days and served hand-picked VIP diners a specially designed menu of classic British dishes – with a Middle Eastern twist – created by renowned chef, Colin Clague.





The restaurant was constructed to celebrate the Middle East launch of the all-new Continental GT. Located on the summit of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah – renowned the world over for its dynamic, twisting roads – Bentley’s luxury dining room sat 1,934 metres above sea level and was styled in keeping with a traditional Arabic tent.





Guests were transported to a five-star luxury restaurant with hand-picked contemporary furniture, sumputuous materials and spectacular panoramic views across the stunning mountain range.





British chef, Colin Clague – who has worked in some of the Middle East’s leading restaurants including the Burj Al Arab, Ruya and Zuma – curated a bespoke five-course menu taking inspiration from the luxury and performance traditions of Bentley and its illustrious history in Grand Touring.





Using the finest local produce, Colin individually designed each classic British dish with a Middle Eastern twist for the special occasion.













Tags: bentley, bentley restaurant, bentley colin clague, bentley food, bentley experience, bentley continental gt

Posted in Bentley, Various News