Home » News » Bentley » Bentley opened a restaurant in Arabia

Bentley opened a restaurant in Arabia

9 November 2018 17:44:06

Bentley is renowned to only for its premium and luxurious cars but also for the experience it offers to its clients. Is always doing exclusive events or trips around the world. The most recent action took place in the Orient. 

Bentley created Arabia’s highest fine-dining experience on the summit of the UAE’s tallest mountain, Jebel Jais.

The luxury pop-up restaurant was open for just seven days and served hand-picked VIP diners a specially designed menu of classic British dishes – with a Middle Eastern twist – created by renowned chef, Colin Clague.

The restaurant was constructed to celebrate the Middle East launch of the all-new Continental GT. Located on the summit of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah – renowned the world over for its dynamic, twisting roads – Bentley’s luxury dining room sat 1,934 metres above sea level and was styled in keeping with a traditional Arabic tent. 
Bentley opened a restaurant in Arabia
Bentley opened a restaurant in Arabia Photos

Guests were transported to a five-star luxury restaurant with hand-picked contemporary furniture, sumputuous materials and spectacular panoramic views across the stunning mountain range.

British chef, Colin Clague – who has worked in some of the Middle East’s leading restaurants including the Burj Al Arab, Ruya and Zuma – curated a bespoke five-course menu taking inspiration from the luxury and performance traditions of Bentley and its illustrious history in Grand Touring.

Using the finest local produce, Colin individually designed each classic British dish with a Middle Eastern twist for the special occasion.



Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Bentley, Various News

Bentley opened a restaurant in Arabia Photos (1 photos)
  • Bentley opened a restaurant in Arabia

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Hyundai announced Palisade, its biggest SUV

    Hyundai announced Palisade, its biggest SUV

  2. Seat eXS scooter launched with Segway

    Seat eXS scooter launched with Segway

  3. 2019 Audi A3 updates detailed

    2019 Audi A3 updates detailed

  4.  
  5. McLaren and Belstaff create new line of clothes

    McLaren and Belstaff create new line of clothes

  6. Volkswagen Tarok concept unveiled in Sao Paulo

    Volkswagen Tarok concept unveiled in Sao Paulo

  7. Mercedes E 300 de Saloon and Estate UK pricing announced

    Mercedes E 300 de Saloon and Estate UK pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train Series

    Engine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs

  2. 2005 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    Engine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

  3. 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    Engine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 749.8 nm / 553 ft lbs @ 1750 rpm

  4. 2003 Bentley Continental GT

    Engine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 649.44 nm / 479 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

  5. 2006 Bentley Continental GTC

    Engine: W12, Power: 411 kw / 551 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiereSsangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...

Custom Cars

Lincoln Black Label Navigator created for Jay LenoLincoln Black Label Navigator created for Jay Leno
Lincoln is popular for building one of the most luxurious and imposing SUV on the market: the Navigator. So, no wonder that Jay Leno wanted one in its ...

Future Cars

Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybridsPeugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...

Market News

Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen details its future lighting technologyVolkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...

Various News

Party in Germany - 150 millionth Volkswagen leaves plant in WolfsburgParty in Germany - 150 millionth Volkswagen leaves plant in Wolfsburg
Volkswagen is a car manufacturer established more than eighty years ago. Today, the German producer announced a new milestone production anniversary: ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reavealAudi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Copyright CarSession.com