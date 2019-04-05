Bentley launches Bentayga V8 Design Series

Bentley Bentayga is one of those models who manages to stand out the crowd in its natural form. But the British car manufacturer has decided to give more posh to this car and this is why they have launched the Bentayga V8 Design Series.





As the name suggest, this special version will only be available with the V8 petrol unit. As a result you will get a 4.0 liter engine rated at 550 horsepower and 770 Nm peak of torque.





On the design side, the Bentayga V8 Design Series comes with the following improvements: body-coloured lower front bumper apron, twin gloss black tailpipes, Design Series badging on the lower front doors, Mulliner Paragon wheels inished in a dark metallic Palladium Grey and the Mulliner Self Levelling Wheel Badge. The ‘B’ badge centres maintain a vertical orientation as the wheels rotate, thanks to a sophisticated weighting mechanism.





Inside the cabin, customers will get the following modifications: a Duotone interior palette that offers four colourful and inspiring themes, a new contrast accent design line, carbon fibre weave applied to the dashboard and doors and Front Seat Comfort specification.

