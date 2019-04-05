Bentley launches Bentayga V8 Design Series
5 April 2019 11:48:16
|Tweet
Bentley Bentayga is one of those models who manages to stand out the crowd in its natural form. But the British car manufacturer has decided to give more posh to this car and this is why they have launched the Bentayga V8 Design Series.
As the name suggest, this special version will only be available with the V8 petrol unit. As a result you will get a 4.0 liter engine rated at 550 horsepower and 770 Nm peak of torque.
On the design side, the Bentayga V8 Design Series comes with the following improvements: body-coloured lower front bumper apron, twin gloss black tailpipes, Design Series badging on the lower front doors, Mulliner Paragon wheels inished in a dark metallic Palladium Grey and the Mulliner Self Levelling Wheel Badge. The ‘B’ badge centres maintain a vertical orientation as the wheels rotate, thanks to a sophisticated weighting mechanism.
Inside the cabin, customers will get the following modifications: a Duotone interior palette that offers four colourful and inspiring themes, a new contrast accent design line, carbon fibre weave applied to the dashboard and doors and Front Seat Comfort specification.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Upcoming McLaren Grand Tourer teased with some camouflaged pictures
Bentley launches Bentayga V8 Design Series
Volkswagen Passat reaches 30 million mark. It is the best-selling midsize car ever
-
Mercedes-Benz published the first teaser picture with AMG CLA 35
Citroen C1 Urban Ride available in UK
2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback launched in US
Related Specs
2005 Bentley Arnage Blue Train SeriesEngine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 335.6 kw / 450 bhp, Torque: 874.5 nm / 645 ft lbs
2003 Bentley Continental GT Diamond SeriesEngine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 649.44 nm / 479 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm
2000 Bentley Azure ConvertibleEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 4100 rpm, Torque: 799.93 nm / 590.0 ft lbs @ 2150 rpm
2001 Bentley EXP Speed 8Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs
2002 Bentley EXP Speed 8Engine: V8N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
During the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen unveiled the all-new ID Buggy concept car. The new German prototype was developed on the MEB electric architecture, ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Hyundai Venue model announced for New York Motor Show
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Lincoln is not the only car manufacturer who announces important unveils during this year New York Motor Show. Hyundai is also on the list with something big. ...
Market News
Opel to return to Russian market
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Still regarded as one of the most important markets in the world, Russia will see the return of an important European brand: Opel. ...
Gadgets
Volvo to introduce in-car cameras and intoxication devices
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Along the introduction of its Care Key feature, ready to be featured standard on all Volvo's starting 2020, the Swedish manufacturer reveals a new step ...
Various News
Land Rover installs the most remote charging point
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation. ...
The need for charging points in the most remote places is a real problem. But Land Rover and Jaguar decided to tackle this with a new installation. ...
Motorsports
Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo launched
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Lamborghini launching not only fantastic street cars, but also some impressive track cars. The latest example is the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo Collector ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW iNext prototype spied during winter testing
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...
A few months ago, BMW unveiled the concept car called iNext. According to the German car manufacturer, the BMW iNext Concept will metamorphosise into ...