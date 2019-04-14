Bentley introduces anniversary furniture

This year is very important for Bentley, who celebrates its centenary with a whole range of new models. But not only cars help the Crewe manufacturer to mark the 100 years anniversary.





Its centenary is celebrated with a limited edition collection of Bentley Home furniture at the Salone del Mobile fair in Milan. The line, created by Bentley Design, is produced by Bentley Home with just 100 pieces of each style bearing the special Bentley Centenary logo etched into metalwork.





The three new pieces in the Home collection are inspired by the brand’s dedication to design, the highest quality materials and manufacturing execution. These extraordinary limited edition pieces comprise a desk, an armchair and a matching foot stool and pay homage to the values embodied at Bentley’s headquarters in Crewe. Innovative designs echo Bentley’s vision for the future and modern materials ensure this outstanding selection of contemporary home furniture complements global lifestyles and interior tastes.





The items form an exclusive capsule collection hand-crafted using advanced techniques and contemporary materials. The metal frames of the pieces are crafted from gold-plated iron, whilst the dark stained oak features are brushed with liquid gold. Each piece celebrates the spirit of a glorious century, whilst looking forward to the years ahead.





Bentley’s long history dates back to 1919, when founder W.O. Bentley created the first prototype in a London mews. This automotive ‘first’ transformed the face of motoring, and began a century of phenomenal power, speed, motorsport success and exquisite craftsmanship.













Tags: bentley furniture, bentley anniversary furniture, bentley centenary, bentley design

Posted in Bentley, Various News