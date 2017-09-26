Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition watch
26 September 2017 17:27:34
Breitling and Bentley have a long standing connection, as the Swiss watchmaker dedicated most of its iconic watches tot he British luxury brand. And it recently happened again with the Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition.
Limited to 500 examples, the new watch celebrates the arrival of the all-new Bentley Continental GT, which was unveiled at the recent IAA 2017 in Frankfurt.
Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Britain from authentic luxury materials, the third generation of Bentley’s definitive Grand Tourer features a 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine developing 635 PS (626 bhp) and 900 Nm.
This new limited-edition watch pays tribute to the ultimate Grand Tourer with an ultra-light, ultra-strong case made of Breitlight – an exclusive new advanced material that mirrors the innovative, authentic new luxury materials inside the Bentley Continental GT.
Breitlight is resistant to scratching and corrosion. It does not contain magnetic or allergenic properties and has a subtle black, streaked effect with a luxurious blue shimmer that echoes Dark Sapphire from Bentley’s colour palette.
The unique watch dial features a striking diamond shape that mirrors the new ‘diamond in diamond’ pattern that can be specified in the leather of the new Bentley Continental GT.
Movement in the Breitling for Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition comes courtesy of a Breitling B06 calibre that is officially chronometer-certified by the COSC.
In keeping with the Grand Touring spirit of the car, the Breitling for Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition watch has a unique rubber strap bearing the same design as the dial, secured by a push piece-operated folding clasp, ensuring optimal comfort.
The Breitling for Bentley GT Dark Sapphire Edition is limited to 500 pieces, to maintain the same exclusivity.
