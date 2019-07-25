Home » News » Bentley » Bentley Flying Spur raised 700.000 for Elton John foundation

Bentley Flying Spur raised 700.000 for Elton John foundation

25 July 2019 17:53:41

How much would you pay for a Bentley? Much more than for a Rolls Royce? It seems like there are people who want to pay almost a million for a Bentley.

Bentley has helped raise €700,000 by providing the first-ever auction of an exclusive Flying Spur First Edition donated to the Elton John AIDS Foundation at a Gala last night in Antibes, France.

The Gala was held at Villa Dorane, Cap d’Antibes. Proceeds raised will be devoted to the work of the Foundation and its global programmes to combat AIDS. The Gala was hosted by Sir Elton and David Furnish, Tania Bryer was master of ceremonies and there was a special guest appearance by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

With astounding attention to detail, sculpted surfaces and intelligent technology the Flying Spur First Edition, limited to just 12 months of production, is rare, collectable and incredibly luxurious. Taking the driver on a journey of constant discovery this collector’s car inspires the imagination with its elegant form and intuitive interaction.
Bentley Flying Spur raised 700.000 for Elton John foundation
Bentley Flying Spur raised 700.000 for Elton John foundation Photos

To celebrate Bentley’s Centenary year, and to support the Gala, Bentley is inviting the new owner of the Flying Spur First Edition to create their own bespoke and completely unique car through Bentley’s exclusive Co-Creation Luxury Service, offered only to a tiny selection of clients. This is a chance to define personal luxury in a car of unrivalled performance.

A member of Bentley’s Design Team will work with the winning owner, either at the headquarters of Bentley in Crewe, England, or in their own home, to create a truly personalised Flying Spur from a wealth of available exterior and interior options.

For the new owner of a Flying Spur the choices are virtually limitless – from exterior paint colours to interior leather and trim combinations and personalised seat stitching. The auction is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go on a fantastic journey to create the car of your dreams.

With an acceleration rate of 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds this world-leading sedan delivers extreme power and agility, through an Active All-Wheel Drive System and All Wheel steering.

Sir Elton John created the Foundation in the US in 1992. Since then, through the generous support of far-sighted individuals, philanthropic institutions and corporations, the Foundation has raised more than $450m globally to challenge discrimination against people affected by the epidemic, prevent infections, provide treatment and services, and motivate governments to end AIDS. It has reached millions of people across 26 countries with the support, care and information to save lives and prevent new cases.





Tags: , , ,

Posted in Bentley, New Vehicles

Bentley Flying Spur raised 700.000 for Elton John foundation Photos (1 photos)
  • Bentley Flying Spur raised 700.000 for Elton John foundation

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Ford Mustang55 special edition launched

    Ford Mustang55 special edition launched

  2. Bentley Flying Spur raised 700.000 for Elton John foundation

    Bentley Flying Spur raised 700.000 for Elton John foundation

  3. Kia XCeed at the begining

    Kia XCeed at the begining

  4.  
  5. MG ZS launched as an electric car in UK

    MG ZS launched as an electric car in UK

  6. Lotus Evija was officially unveiled

    Lotus Evija was officially unveiled

  7. Mazda3 Skyactiv-X UK pricing announced

    Mazda3 Skyactiv-X UK pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 2005 Bentley Continental Flying Spur

    Engine: Aluminum W12, Power: 411.6 kw / 552 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 650 nm / 479.4 ft lbs @ 1600 rpm

  2. 2009 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed

    Engine: W12, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 749.8 nm / 553 ft lbs @ 1750 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Lexus will unveil an electric concept car during Tokyo Motor ShowLexus will unveil an electric concept car during Tokyo Motor Show
A few days ago, Lexus unveiled the LC Convertible prototype. Now we have other interesting news regarding the Japanese car manufacturer. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Bentley to unveil a special model this JulyBentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...

Market News

Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019Mercedes retains its first place among premium manufacturers in 2019
There are now three years since BMW lost the top position in the premium manufacturers ranking, in front of Mercedes. And it seems it still has to struggle ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281Volkswagen launches new manual transmission: MQ281
Even though sales for their DSG transmission are increasing year by year, Volkswagen is not abandoning the manual gearbox. Proof is that Volkswagen announced ...

Various News

Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at SilverstoneAston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered ...

Motorsports

Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updatesMercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...

Videos

Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
Copyright CarSession.com