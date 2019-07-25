Bentley Flying Spur raised 700.000 for Elton John foundation
25 July 2019 17:53:41
How much would you pay for a Bentley? Much more than for a Rolls Royce? It seems like there are people who want to pay almost a million for a Bentley.
Bentley has helped raise €700,000 by providing the first-ever auction of an exclusive Flying Spur First Edition donated to the Elton John AIDS Foundation at a Gala last night in Antibes, France.
The Gala was held at Villa Dorane, Cap d’Antibes. Proceeds raised will be devoted to the work of the Foundation and its global programmes to combat AIDS. The Gala was hosted by Sir Elton and David Furnish, Tania Bryer was master of ceremonies and there was a special guest appearance by Chris Martin of Coldplay.
With astounding attention to detail, sculpted surfaces and intelligent technology the Flying Spur First Edition, limited to just 12 months of production, is rare, collectable and incredibly luxurious. Taking the driver on a journey of constant discovery this collector’s car inspires the imagination with its elegant form and intuitive interaction.
To celebrate Bentley’s Centenary year, and to support the Gala, Bentley is inviting the new owner of the Flying Spur First Edition to create their own bespoke and completely unique car through Bentley’s exclusive Co-Creation Luxury Service, offered only to a tiny selection of clients. This is a chance to define personal luxury in a car of unrivalled performance.
A member of Bentley’s Design Team will work with the winning owner, either at the headquarters of Bentley in Crewe, England, or in their own home, to create a truly personalised Flying Spur from a wealth of available exterior and interior options.
For the new owner of a Flying Spur the choices are virtually limitless – from exterior paint colours to interior leather and trim combinations and personalised seat stitching. The auction is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to go on a fantastic journey to create the car of your dreams.
With an acceleration rate of 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds this world-leading sedan delivers extreme power and agility, through an Active All-Wheel Drive System and All Wheel steering.
Sir Elton John created the Foundation in the US in 1992. Since then, through the generous support of far-sighted individuals, philanthropic institutions and corporations, the Foundation has raised more than $450m globally to challenge discrimination against people affected by the epidemic, prevent infections, provide treatment and services, and motivate governments to end AIDS. It has reached millions of people across 26 countries with the support, care and information to save lives and prevent new cases.
