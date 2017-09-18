Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition by Kahnn Design
18 September 2017 13:36:28
Kahn Design, the British tuning firm, has developed a special package for the mighty Bentley Bentayga. The pack was installed on a Bentayga Diesel and it name is Le Mans Edition.
According to Kahn Design, this package will be the only one developed for this car, so if you have 227,734 USD in you back pockets you can go for a shot.
On the outside, the Bentley Bentayga Le Mans Edition comes with a new lip spoiler, 23 inch Kahn alloy wheels, a blacked-out grille and a spoler fixed to the hatch. The exterior color is also a novelty for this car.
According to Kahn Design, lots of changes have also been made inside the car. We have some special logos, new leather and other unique stuff.
