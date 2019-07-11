Bentley Bentayga created for Jack Barclay
11 July 2019 05:04:40
Bentley is working hard to meet the preferences of its clients. Most of his clients have high expectations, like Jack Barclay, Bentley's oldest retailer. Two special edition Bentaygas were created for him by renowned Savile Row tailor, Huntsman. Each exclusive Bentayga has been commissioned through a design collaboration between Huntsman and Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner division.
The creative partnership between two illustrious British brands, Huntsman and Bentley, marks the centenary year 1919 when Bentley Motors was founded and Huntsman established its Savile Row boutique.
The ‘Sportsman’ and the ‘Businessman’ Bentaygas each utilise Huntsman fabrics with Bentley’s emblematic colour and trim, reflecting the individual lifestyles of the two collaborators’ customers. The designs feature a distinctive interior pattern based on iconic Huntsman tweeds, including the Peck 62 which has been exclusively created in celebration of Huntsman’s Centenary and inspired by an original Gregory Peck coat from the Huntsman archive.
Anthony Peck, Gregory’s son, gave Huntsman permission to recreate this cloth for the house’s centenary year. Featuring in a range of exclusive Huntsman house tweeds from 1962, this cloth was commissioned by Gregory Peck for a classic Huntsman sports coat.
Gregory, famed for his impeccable sartorial flair, was a friend and patron of Huntsman his entire life. This cloth was originally woven by Hunters of Boara, so meticulous attention and care was taken when selecting single-end yarn to replicate the twist yarns originally used.
To create this cloth, Huntsman partnered with Johnston’s of Elgin, who have over two centuries of experience in weaving the most exquisitely luxurious fabrics. The result is a fantastic twinning of a modern more relevant weight cloth but with a soft, vintage colour pallet.
A further exciting feature of the ‘Businessman’ model is the bespoke Mulliner chessboard in the rear seat rest, complete with a drawer trimmed in Huntsman fabric which houses the chess pieces. The chessboard mirrors the Jack Barclay showroom’s chequerboard floor, which has been in place since Jack Barclay moved to Mayfair in 1954. Huntsman and jack Barclay logo are embroidered into each of the seat rests.
Both limited edition Bentaygas are geared towards the customer’s lifestyle. The ‘Sportsman’ take its cue from relaxed countryside pursuits, with a more pronounced use of the tweed on passenger and driver fascias and waistrails, and includes Imperial Blue leather and Liquid Amber veneer inserts, paired with a Candy Red exterior. In contrast the ‘Businessman’ has a more urban spirit, with a deep black Anthracite with Anthracite Satin duo exterior, carbon fibre fascias and waistrails and tweed on door cards, or map pockets.
Customers who purchase a Huntsman edition Bentayga will each receive a Huntsman bespoke jacket that will be delivered with the car and can select from a variety of cloths and tweeds for their garment. The jacket will feature a lining made exclusively for Bentley Motors.
Huntsman and Jack Barclay share common links with a history based in London’s stylish Mayfair district, the epicentre of luxury and craftsmanship. Jack Barclay Bentley was established in Mayfair in 1927 by famous ‘Bentley Boy’, Jack Barclay, just eight years after Huntsman arrived on Savile Row.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
McLaren Special Operations 720S unit, sold for record numbers
What started as a customisation program created to rival Lamborghini Ad Personam, is now a record breaker when it comes to selling cars in auctions. McLaren ...
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Faber-Castle celebrates Bentley centenary
Bentley is celebrating this year centenary not only with some special cars, but also with some products that are unique and expensive. Graf von Faber-Castell ...
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
