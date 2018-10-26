Bentley and Breitling extend their partnership

Besides Aston Martin, another British manufacturer has a long tradition with Swiss watch manufacturers. Bentley and Breitling created some extraordinary pieces during this last years, and they are ready for something new.





Bentley announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Breitling, which will see a new generation of watches which combine purpose with style, dedicated to everyday elegance.





In 2003 Breitling became the first watchmaker entrusted to design an onboard clock for Bentley’s flagship model, the Continental GT.





The partnership will see Breitling in­tegrating special Bentley editions into its core product offering rather than in a separate Breitling for Bentley collection. The first of these extraordinary watches is the Premier B01 Chronograph 42 Bentley British Rac­ing Green. Powered by Breitling’s flagship Manufacture Caliber 01 in-house mechanical movement, which is visible through a unique transparent caseback with a metalised Bentley logo, the watch has an impressive 70-hour power reserve.





These timepieces also have an engraved plate with a “Bentley” inscription. Inspi­ration for the design of the plate was taken from the dashboard of the historic supercharged 1929 “Blower” Bentley.





The watch has striking British racing green dial and is available with a choice of a stainless-steel bracelet or a British racing green leather strap that matches the dial. Contrasting subdials are posi­tioned at 3 and 9 o’clock, and a date window is located at 6 o’clock.









