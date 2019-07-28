Audi unveiled the all-new 2020 Q3 Sportback
28 July 2019 08:56:13
Audi has a new SUV in its lineup. Its name is 2020 Audi Q3 Sportback and it comes with a more sporty appereance.
As you would expect, the new Q3 Sportback is based on the Q3 platform. It also comes with some design cues from the regular SUV, but the Q3 Sportback features some design lines which can be seen on the Q8.
The first compact coupe SUV developed by Audi will feature the same interior layout as the one we can found on the regular Q3. The digital instrument panel and the infotainment display are one of the most interesting things you can see inside the cabin. Audi has said you will find special materials and some unique sporty accessories.
On the launch, the Q3 Sportback will come with a 2.0 liter petrol unit rated at 230 horsepower. There are also two 2.0 liter diesel engine which can deliver 150 or 190 horsepower. Later, the engine line-up will grow with a 1.5 liter petrol engine that can deliver 150 horsepower. The S-Tronic seven speed transmission and the quattro all-wheel drive system are also on the list.
