Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
15 September 2019 12:26:44
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI Trail quattro concept.
The four-seater Audi AI:TRAIL quattro combines the capacity for automated driving with superb off-road capabilities. The glass surrounding the cabin extends all the way to ground level, providing unrivalled all-round visibility. The ample battery capacity ensures sufficient range even away from dense networks of charging stations.
With an exterior length of 4.15 metres and a width of 2.15 metres, the AI Trail quattro can accomodate up to four people. The roof height of 1.67 metres and the enormous 22-inch wheels with 850 mm tyres hint at the vehicle’s excellent off-road capabilities even when it is standing still. With a ground clearance of an impressive 34 centimetres, it can ford through water more than half a metre deep.
Audi said that the total power of the four electric motors is 320 kW and 1000 Nm peak of torque, and the battery pack can deliver up to 310 miles of range. More than that, even in off-road, the car will be able to travel up to 155 miles. Also, the AI Trail quattro concept comes with Level 4 autonomous systems.
