Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition launched in US

Audi is bringing some fresh air in the TT range with th introduction of a special edition in the US. To celebrate two decades of iconic design, Audi of America announces the 20th Anniversary Edition, now available in U.S. dealer showrooms.





With a limited number of models available in the U.S. and globally, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition features unique design elements that celebrate the heritage of the Audi TT and embody the model’s transcendent design. The limited 20th Anniversary Edition is available in coupe and roadster body style - painted in either Aviator Gray pearl metallic, or – exclusive to the U.S. – Nimbus Gray metallic. A nod to the original TT, all models feature Moccasin Brown Fine Nappa leather with custom-made yellow contrast stitching.





Paying homage to the success of the Audi TT since its series introduction, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition includes details inspired by the TTS Roadster concept study that premiered at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show.





In addition to two exclusive exterior paint colors, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition features high-gloss black exterior trim elements and unique 19 inch 5-arm-design gunmetal wheels with summer tires. A trumpet-style stainless steel exhaust is exclusive to the model, accompanied by OLED taillights currently only available on the TT RS. “20 Years of TT” badges adorn the front fenders, alongside matte finish Audi rings etched into the rear sills.





Inside, the S Sport seats, door armrests, steering wheel, and center console are upholstered in Mocassin Brown Fine Nappa leather finished with bespoke yellow contrast stitching for a modern interpretation of the distinguished “baseball” stitching in the original TT. Interior badges denoting the vehicle’s unique production number alongside a “TT 20 Years” icon mark the vehicle’s exclusive status.





rom design icon to driving machine, the Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition features a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 228 horsepower and a standard seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The coupe can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds, with the roadster achieving the same in 5.5 seconds.





The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition is on sale now with an MSRP of $52,900 plus destination for the coupe, and $56,800 plus destination for the roadster.













Tags: audi tt 20th anniversary edition, audi, audi tt, audi tt special edition, audi tt us pricing

