Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition launched in US
30 January 2019 18:20:46
|Tweet
Audi is bringing some fresh air in the TT range with th introduction of a special edition in the US. To celebrate two decades of iconic design, Audi of America announces the 20th Anniversary Edition, now available in U.S. dealer showrooms.
With a limited number of models available in the U.S. and globally, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition features unique design elements that celebrate the heritage of the Audi TT and embody the model’s transcendent design. The limited 20th Anniversary Edition is available in coupe and roadster body style - painted in either Aviator Gray pearl metallic, or – exclusive to the U.S. – Nimbus Gray metallic. A nod to the original TT, all models feature Moccasin Brown Fine Nappa leather with custom-made yellow contrast stitching.
Paying homage to the success of the Audi TT since its series introduction, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition includes details inspired by the TTS Roadster concept study that premiered at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show.
In addition to two exclusive exterior paint colors, the TT 20th Anniversary Edition features high-gloss black exterior trim elements and unique 19 inch 5-arm-design gunmetal wheels with summer tires. A trumpet-style stainless steel exhaust is exclusive to the model, accompanied by OLED taillights currently only available on the TT RS. “20 Years of TT” badges adorn the front fenders, alongside matte finish Audi rings etched into the rear sills.
Inside, the S Sport seats, door armrests, steering wheel, and center console are upholstered in Mocassin Brown Fine Nappa leather finished with bespoke yellow contrast stitching for a modern interpretation of the distinguished “baseball” stitching in the original TT. Interior badges denoting the vehicle’s unique production number alongside a “TT 20 Years” icon mark the vehicle’s exclusive status.
rom design icon to driving machine, the Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition features a 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 228 horsepower and a standard seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission. The coupe can sprint from 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds, with the roadster achieving the same in 5.5 seconds.
The Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition is on sale now with an MSRP of $52,900 plus destination for the coupe, and $56,800 plus destination for the roadster.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Toyota reaches two million cars produced in US in 2018
2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series announced
Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition announced
-
Audi TT 20th Anniversary Edition launched in US
Renault Zoe S Edition trim level introduced
PSA Peugeot-Citroen will test autonomous cars in China
Related Specs
2007 Audi TT 3.2 S-LineEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2500-3000 rpm
1991 Audi Avus Quattro ConceptEngine: 60 Valve DOHC W12 (3 rows of 4), Power: 379.6 kw / 509.0 bhp @ 5800 rpm, Torque: 540.0 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2004 Audi RS6 Avant PlusEngine: V8, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp @ 5700-6400 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-6000 rpm
2003 Audi TT 3.2 QuattroEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 320 nm / 236.0 ft lbs @ 2800-3200 rpm
1908 Sizaire-Naudin 12HPEngine: One Cyl, Power: 8.9 kw / 12 bhp @ 1300 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION concept first images
Volkswagen explores new territories when it comes to its electric range. Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place at the beginning of March, will see ...
Volkswagen explores new territories when it comes to its electric range. Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place at the beginning of March, will see ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Skoda teases third SUV model
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Skoda already has two SUV's in its range, but now is ready to welcome the third one. The SUV offensive will continue. With the new crossover, the Czech ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen announces partnership with Microsoft
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Various News
Land Rover Discovery will be produced in Slovakia
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...
Jaguar Land Rover has made a big decision: the production fo the Land Rover Discovery will be moved in Slovakia. This announcement will lead to job cuts ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...