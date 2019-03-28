Audi SQ2 official infos and photos
28 March 2019 13:01:13
Audi has a passion for fast SUV's. We all know how crazy are the SQ7 and SQ3, so it is no wonder that we now see the new SQ2. The new SQ2 brings 300PS, quattro drive and a sub-five-second sprint time to bear in the lead-in Audi SUV range, and is now available to order in the UK priced from £36,800.
Delivering a constant 300PS and 400Nm between 2,000rpm and 5,200rpm, the turbocharged 2.0-litre unit propelling the SQ2 itself only weighs around 150kg, benefitting not just the total weight of the Audi SQ2, but also the axle load distribution. It is matched to a seven-speed S tronic, ensuring acceleration to 62mph in just 4.8 seconds and a governed 155mph top speed.
The exterior of the new SQ2 has been subtly but effectively uprated for further visual impact. Within the newly sculpted front bumper, a splitter runs almost the entire width of the car and is flanked by two dominating air inlets. The singleframe radiator grille incorporates eight upright double bars divided by horizontal struts and an SQ2 logo, while the side profile is enhanced by the C-pillar blade finished in matt titanium grey.
At the rear, a silver diffuser is moulded around the S-specific dual branch tailpipes on each corner. The roof edge spoiler also features a special contour. Completing the bespoke look are of course the aluminium-effect door mirror housings, which are a defining design characteristic of Audi S models. ‘V-spoke’ design 18-inch alloy wheels shod with the 235/40 size tyres are fitted as standard, and the 340mm front brakes have black calipers with S logos. These can optionally be finished in red. Separately, gloss white 19-inch alloys in a ‘5-double-spoke’design and with a diamond cut finish are available, as are 19-inch ‘5-arm’ Audi Sport wheels in gloss anthracite black.
Further customisation for those who desire an individual look is available via the SQ2 Exterior Pack. This adds a black styling pack - which extends to the radiator grille surround, tailpipes, C-pillar blade, door mirror housings and rear diffuser, as well as a larger rear spoiler and 19-inch ‘5-V twin spoke’ alloy wheels in contrasting grey with a diamond cut finish.
In addition to the standard interior specification that already includes dual-zone climate control, an extended leather pack, a 3.5” colour Driver’s Information System (DIS) and a flat-bottomed S multi-function steering wheel, a distinctive Interior Pack can also be chosen. It includes black and red front sports seats in Fine Nappa leather upholstery with contrasting stitching as an alternative to the standard leather/Alcantara, an LED interior lighting pack, front floor mats with an SQ2 logo and red air vents.
Audi SQ2 official infos and photos Photos (2 photos)
