Audi SQ2 has 300 HP and can do not to 62 in 4.8 seconds
16 December 2018 03:06:20
A few weeks ago, Audi unveiled the all-new SQ2 performance SUV during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Unfortunatly, the German car manufacturer didn't discolse the details of this SUV-pocket-rocket.
Under the hood of the new Audi SQ2 is a 2.0 liter petrol engine rated at 300 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque which are available between 2.000 and 5.200 rpm. Thanks to a seven speed automatic S tronic transmission and an all-wheel drive quattro system, the car can run from not to 62 in just 4.8 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 250 km/h.
Under the body, the new SQ2 has an S sport suspension which lowers the ride height by 20 mm and it also offers a more dynamic behaviour during cornering. Great power comes with great responsabilities and this is why, Audi put some new brakes into the SQ2. On the front we have 340 mm discs while at the back there are 310 mm discs.
Inside the cabin are sport seats, a sport steering wheel and an optional digital cluster. The driver controls the fully digital instrument cluster via buttons on the steering wheel. The 12.3-inch display offers three different views, including a screen that places the tachometer front and center. The most important information is also visible in a head-up display, another option.
