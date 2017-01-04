Audi scores US record sales in 2016
4 January 2017 17:33:54
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month of sales in Audi of America history and the 72nd consecutive month of record sales for the market. The previous December record was set in 2015 with 20,399 deliveries. The annual result marks the seventh straight year of record sales for Audi in the U.S.
Strong consumer demand for Audi SUV models helped. The Q5 and Q7 each had their best sales month ever in December. The Q5 posted 6,396 sales, a 5.6 percent increase over December 2015. The Q7 posted 3,275 sales for the month, a 175 percent increase over last year. The Q3 posted 2,047 deliveries, its second-best performing month, a 36 percent increase over December 2015. SUV sales for the brand increased 34 percent over last December and 19 percent for the year.
The A3 Sportback e-tron also had its best sales month ever with 589 deliveries in December. For the year, A3 Sportback e-tron sales totaled 4,280.
The A4 continued with sales of 4,009 vehicles, a 26 percent increase for the month. For the year, A4 sales rose 20 percent to 34,687.
Audi sales in the United States grew 4 percent in 2016 for a total of 210,213 vehicles, surpassing 2015 as the brand’s best annual performance.
