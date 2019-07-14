Audi RS3 Sportback modified by ABT deliver 464 HP
14 July 2019 13:50:40
A few days ago we have seen the all new Mercedes-AMG A45 with 421 horsepower. Not it is time to see the move of the guys from Ingolstadt.
Unfortunatly, a new car is pretty hard to deliver in just a few days, but with some help from a tuner you can deliver pretty fast. We won't say this model was prepared in a few days, but it is a good reply to Mercedes's hot hatch.
We are speaking about a modified Audi RS3 Sportback by ABT. The German tuning firm decided to power up the 2.5 liter engine to 464 horsepower and 540 Nm peak of torque which means an additional 70 HP and 60 Nm.
Unfortunatly, the German tuning officials won't say how many tenths of a second the power bump has shaved off from the standard not to 100 km/h, but the task must be completed in under 4 seconds judging by the fact that the standard RS3 Sportback can done it in 4.1 seconds.
Standard, the RS3 Sportback can run up to 250 km/h. If you are willing to pay another 1.500 Euros for an optional package, the car will do 280 km/h. But in the ABT version there is no such a thing: the top speed is clocked at 282 km/h.
