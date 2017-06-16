Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus officially introduced
16 June 2017 16:45:15
|Tweet
Summer just started, so it is a good moment for Audi to launch its offensive. After we saw the new McLaren 570S Spider, now its time to meet the new Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus.
The new Plus member is to adopt the 610PS V10 from the R8 V10 plus Coupe. The new R8 Spyder V10 plus is capable of 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed in excess of 200mph, spurred on by its 70PS power advantage, and by a significant 25kg weight reduction, versus the ‘standard’ V10 Spyder.
With maximum torque of 560 Nm the engine is the most powerful series-production engine from the brand with the four rings.
In the NEDC, the R8 Spyder V10 plus returns up to 22.6mpg combined, which corresponds to CO2 emissions of 292 grams per km. Its efficiency technologies include the cylinder on demand (COD) system, which deactivates one cylinder bank at low to medium loads, as well as dual injection in the intake manifold and combustion chambers. If the driver eases off the accelerator at a speed of over 34mph, the engine disconnects from the drive and the new R8 Spyder coasts at idle with minimal fuel consumption. When the car comes to a stop, a start-stop system deactivates the V10 engine.
Behind the V10 there is a seven-speed S tronic transmission. The dual-clutch transmissionsends power to the quattro drive system in the front axle via a cardan shaft. Its key component is an electro-hydraulically activated multi-plate clutch. It is water-cooled. Depending on the driving situation, distribution of the drive torque by the clutch is completely variable, and in extreme cases sends up to 100 percent to one axle. A mechanical rear differential lock is also there.
The cloth top weighs just 44 kilograms and contributes significantly to the low weight and low centre of gravity of the R8 Spyder V10 plus. Two fins running to the rear tighten the top. An electrohydraulic drive takes 20 seconds to open or close the top, even while driving at speeds up to 31mph. Folded in a Z-shape, it is housed in a flat storage compartment over the engine.
Set to become available to order in the UK later this month, the R8 Spyder V10 plus will be priced from £147,470
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
2007 Audi R8Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2006 Audi R10Engine: Stressed Aluminum V12 Diesel w/Mahle Forged Pistons, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp, Torque: 1100 nm / 811.3 ft lbs
2004 Audi RS6 Avant PlusEngine: V8, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhp @ 5700-6400 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413.0 ft lbs @ 1950-6000 rpm
2003 Audi R8Engine: 90 Degree V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Concept Cars
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Custom Cars
Clive Sutton Range Rover priced in UK
Want a custom Range Rover? Then you might consider the one Clive Sutton is offering, as it might suit your need of exclusivity. The entry-level Sutton ...
Want a custom Range Rover? Then you might consider the one Clive Sutton is offering, as it might suit your need of exclusivity. The entry-level Sutton ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales increase in May
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Gadgets
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon engine detailed
Dodge made it on the front page with the new Challenger SRT Demon, the fastest accelerating car in the world. Everyone was impressed by its performance. ...
Dodge made it on the front page with the new Challenger SRT Demon, the fastest accelerating car in the world. Everyone was impressed by its performance. ...
Various News
Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...