Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus officially introduced

Summer just started, so it is a good moment for Audi to launch its offensive. After we saw the new McLaren 570S Spider, now its time to meet the new Audi R8 V10 Spyder Plus.





The new Plus member is to adopt the 610PS V10 from the R8 V10 plus Coupe. The new R8 Spyder V10 plus is capable of 0-62mph in 3.3 seconds and a top speed in excess of 200mph, spurred on by its 70PS power advantage, and by a significant 25kg weight reduction, versus the ‘standard’ V10 Spyder.





With maximum torque of 560 Nm the engine is the most powerful series-production engine from the brand with the four rings.





In the NEDC, the R8 Spyder V10 plus returns up to 22.6mpg combined, which corresponds to CO2 emissions of 292 grams per km. Its efficiency technologies include the cylinder on demand (COD) system, which deactivates one cylinder bank at low to medium loads, as well as dual injection in the intake manifold and combustion chambers. If the driver eases off the accelerator at a speed of over 34mph, the engine disconnects from the drive and the new R8 Spyder coasts at idle with minimal fuel consumption. When the car comes to a stop, a start-stop system deactivates the V10 engine.





Behind the V10 there is a seven-speed S tronic transmission. The dual-clutch transmissionsends power to the quattro drive system in the front axle via a cardan shaft. Its key component is an electro-hydraulically activated multi-plate clutch. It is water-cooled. Depending on the driving situation, distribution of the drive torque by the clutch is completely variable, and in extreme cases sends up to 100 percent to one axle. A mechanical rear differential lock is also there.





The cloth top weighs just 44 kilograms and contributes significantly to the low weight and low centre of gravity of the R8 Spyder V10 plus. Two fins running to the rear tighten the top. An electrohydraulic drive takes 20 seconds to open or close the top, even while driving at speeds up to 31mph. Folded in a Z-shape, it is housed in a flat storage compartment over the engine.





Set to become available to order in the UK later this month, the R8 Spyder V10 plus will be priced from £147,470

















