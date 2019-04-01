Audi R8 returns to UK market
1 April 2019 16:18:37
Along with the introduction of the two new Audi TTRS and RS3 Sport Editions, the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer is also bringing back the R8 on the UK market.
Highlights of the latest R8 range include more power, torque and performance, taking top speeds in all versions beyond 200mph, complemented by even greater handling precision courtesy of suspension and steering revisions and a striking new Carbon Black specification.
Now available as the 570PS R8 V10 and the 610PS R8 V10 performance, it is the latter which forms the basis of the Carbon Black model. The V10 Performance brings features including ceramic brakes, Sport plus suspension, a fixed gloss carbon rear spoiler and, inside, matt titanium inlays and R8 bucket seats over and above the extensive 570PS model specification.
The Carbon Black equipment list goes further still, adding anthracite black 20-inch wheels with red brake calipers, carbon sideblades and styling elements, a black styling pack including black window surrounds and air outlets and a high gloss black finish for the Audi rings and badging.
Ride and handling are also further enhanced by Audi magnetic ride adaptive damping.
