Audi Q8 Concept to be unveiled at NAIAS Detroit

Audi will use this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce the all new Audi Q8 concept, a car that is set to help the brand enter into a compltely new segment, that of larger SUV's.





The near-production study represents a synthesis of the emotional styling of a coupé and the spaciousness that typifies an SUV. With this move, the brand is unlocking a new segment for the full-size category.





The study vehicle’s front end is imposing with the octagonal Singleframe considerably wider than that in Audi’s current production models. It is positioned well forward, with three-dimensional sculpting.





Many design elements of the Q8 concept are reminiscent of the Audi Ur-quattro of the 1980s. They include the extremely flat but very wide C-post, and the prominent, flared shoulders above the wheels.





“With the Audi Q8 concept, we have created a new spearhead within our Q model line. Its design strongly evokes sportiness and prestige,” declared Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte. “What’s more, we believe an important aspect of this showcar is that it offers a spacious interior with four equally comfortable seats, even with the flat roof line.”









Tags: audi, audi q8 concept, audi q8, audi concept, audi naias detroit, audi q8 naias detroit

Posted in Audi, Concept Cars