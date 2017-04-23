Audi Q4 RS will have at least 400 HP. 2019 is the release year

Audi will soon come with a Q4 SUV. But there is another interesting news on the market. According to our colleagues from AutoBild, the guys from Audi green-lighted a range-topping version of the Q4. As you can already imagine, the model will come with the RS moniker.





According to the same source, the new RS Q4 will come with the same unit as the RS3 and RS TT models. We are talking about a 2.5 liter TFSi five cylinder engine which can deliver 400 horsepower and 480 Nm peak of torque.





For you to have an idea we can also tell that the run from stand still to 100 km/h is done in 4.1 seconds in the RS3 Spotback. But we are pretty sure that in 2 years Audi will improve the power on the 2.5 mill so the RS Q4 will definitely get more oomph.





According to the same magazine, the entry-level Audi Q4 is estimated to start at around €34,000 ($37,030), in Germany, placing it between the Q3 and Q5.





Source: Audi