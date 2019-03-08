Audi Q4 e-tron concept car announces a new electric SUV

Audi decided to unveil a special concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. We are talking about the Q4 e-tron concept which announced a new electric SUV developed by the German car manufacturer.





According to Audi, the new Q4 e-tron concept is based on the MEB platform which delivers exceptional performance and possibilites.





The Q4 e-tron Concept comes with two electric engines, one on the front axel and one at the rear axle. As a result, the concept is an all-wheel drive electric prototype.





The two electric engines will provide 306 horsepower and more than 400 Nm peak of torque. This value was not mentioned by Audi but they have told us that the front engine delivers 150 Nm while the rear one can offer 310 Nm of torque.





The new Audi Q4 e-tron Concept is able to run from not to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds while the top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h. Under the floor is battery pack with 83 kWh and as a result, the Q4 e-tron concept can travel more than 450 kilometers with a single recharge.

Tags: 2019 geneva motor show, audi, audi q4 e-tron, audi q4 e-tron concept, q4 e-tron

