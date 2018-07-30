Audi E-tron will debut on September 17

Audi has a big announcement to make: the first all-electric production SUV will make its debut on September 17. The car is name Audi E-Tron and it will be unveiled in San Francisco.





This is the first of three electric cars Audi plans to introduce by 2020. The new E-Tron SUV will go on sale the very same day in the US. The customers who plans to buy one will have to pay a deposit of 1,000 USD.





Also during the unveiling prepared in San Francisco, Audi said it will “announce more on the future of the brand”. According to some sources, the German brand will reveal the concept that will be used to develop the upcoming E-Tron Sportback and the E-Tron GT, both model which are schdueled to be unveiled in the early next decade.

