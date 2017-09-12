Audi Aicon - The next big thing
12 September 2017 14:53:02
This is how Audi has imagined the future. Its name is Aicon and is a four-door 2+2 car that was offcially unveiled during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
The Audi Aicon has an an exterior length of 5,444 millimeters (17.9 ft), a width of 2,100 millimeters (6.9 ft) and a height of 1,506 millimeters (4.9 ft). The wheelbase measures 3,470 millimeters (11.4 ft). That’s 240 millimeters (9.4 in) more than with the long version of the new Audi A8.
Inside the cabin of the Audi Aicon has installed a transparent roof, seats that can slide up to 500 milimeters and no pedals or steering wheel.
Under the hood of the Audi Aicon are four electric motors that produce a total of 260 kW and 550 Nm peak of torque. Each drives one wheel, enabling electronically controlled, variable quattro all-wheel drive. Targeted lightweight construction of the multimaterial body and optimized aerodynamics also help the Audi Aicon to achieve ranges between 700 and 800 kilometers (435.0 - 497.1 mi) on a single charge.
