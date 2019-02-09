Audi A6 Avant modified by ABT
9 February 2019 14:53:42
ABT Sportsline has prepared a special exerior package for the new Audi A6 Avants. Thanks to some slightly modifications, the German break model is able to deliver an improved stance.
The guys from ABT have prepared a black grille, accessories for the spoilers and 21 inch wheels. There are also some blackend four-rings in the front of the grille.
But the most important modification has been made under the hood. Standard, the top diesel engine is a 3.0 liter six-cylinder with 286 horsepower and 620 Nm peak of torque.
Thanks to the performance package, the unit is now able to deliver 330 horsepower and 670 Nm peak of torque. As a result, the car is faster on the not to 100 km/h run with 0.2 seconds (5.5 seconds) compared to the standard version.
Audi A6 Avant modified by ABT Photos (4 photos)
