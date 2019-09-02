Audi A1 modified by ABT

The tuning house ABT Sportsline has prepared a special performance kit for the new generation Audi A1. The guys from Germany took the A1 40 TFSI version and turned it into a Hot Hatch.





Stadard, Audi A1 40 TFSI uses the 2.0 liter petrol unit which delvers 200 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the upgrade kit made by ABT Sportsline, the petrol unit delivers 240 horsepower and 360 Nm peak of torque.





For now, the German tuning house did not disclose the time for 0-100 km/h or the top speed. Standard, the car does the not to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 235 km/h.





Also, ABT Sportsline developed a fermer suspension which lowers the ride height by 30 mm. There are also a new set of 18 inch wheels which are painted in two tones of black.

