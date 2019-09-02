Audi A1 modified by ABT
2 September 2019 10:03:11
The tuning house ABT Sportsline has prepared a special performance kit for the new generation Audi A1. The guys from Germany took the A1 40 TFSI version and turned it into a Hot Hatch.
Stadard, Audi A1 40 TFSI uses the 2.0 liter petrol unit which delvers 200 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. Thanks to the upgrade kit made by ABT Sportsline, the petrol unit delivers 240 horsepower and 360 Nm peak of torque.
For now, the German tuning house did not disclose the time for 0-100 km/h or the top speed. Standard, the car does the not to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 235 km/h.
Also, ABT Sportsline developed a fermer suspension which lowers the ride height by 30 mm. There are also a new set of 18 inch wheels which are painted in two tones of black.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Honda is making important steps towards in-car safety with the launch of a new innovative airbag. The new passenger front airbag technology is designed ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...
