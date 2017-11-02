Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Vantage V8 - New teaser picture
Aston Martin Vantage V8 - New teaser picture
2 November 2017 12:19:11
Aston Martin has published a new teaser picture with the upcoming Vantage V8 model. According to the car manufacturer, the new model will be launched in a few weeks, but in order to set the things on fire, the officials have published another teaser photo.
Just like the first one, the car is covered by a semi-transparent sheet but according to some spy-pictures we can tell you that the new Aston Martin Vantage V8 will get some design cues seen on the James Bond's DB10. But this time, the British car manufacturer shows us the rear end of the model which features a massive rear wing and the headlights.
On the front we will see some DB11-inspired headlights and sleeker LEDs. As you already know, under the hood of the Vantage will be a 4.0 liter biturbo V8 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG.
According to some rumors, the unit will deliver about 460 horsepower. Thanks to a ZF eight speed automatic transmission, the new Aston Martin Vantage will do the not to 100 km/h run in just 4 seconds.
1977 Aston Martin V8 VantageEngine: V8, Power: 290.8 kw / 390.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1992 Aston Martin V8 VantageEngine: Twin Supercharged V8, Power: 410.1 kw / 550.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 745.7 nm / 550.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Aston Martin V8 Vantage LemansEngine: Aluminum Alloy V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 820 nm / 604.8 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600Engine: Aluminum Alloy V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage VolanteEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
