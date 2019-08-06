Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Residences cost more than the supercars
Aston Martin Residences cost more than the supercars
6 August 2019
We all know that Aston Martin is building cars. Supercars in fact. But few of us know that Aston martin can also build some high luxury apartments. Aston Martin Residences at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way in Miami has begun its ascent into the Miami skyline after completing the vital foundation works.
When it is completed in 2022, the luxury residential tower in Downtown Miami, created by G&G Business Developments, will become the tallest residential building south of New York City.
The new development broke ground in late 2017 and since then the painstaking work of creating the foundations for the 818-foot condominium tower has taken place. On June 30th 2019, a huge concrete pour was completed, distributing the 14,000 cubic yards of concrete that would create the necessary base to sustain the 66-storey tower.
German Coto, CEO of G&G Business Developments said: “It is always exciting when a project reaches this stage. Very soon we will complete the ground floor and we expect the first floor to be in place by the end of August. By Christmas we expect to have 8 floors completed and from there the only way is up until we reach the 66th floor!”
Ranging in size from 700 to 19,000 square feet, the luxury residences and penthouses are priced from $750,000 to upwards of $50 million. 50% have already been sold.
