Aston Martin launched the all-new DBS Superleggera Volante

Aston Martin has opened the roof on its ultimate open-top driving experience: the new DBS Superleggera Volante. This is the second Aston Martin to carry the Volante name and it is powered by the most powerful engine in the line-up.





Under the hood of the 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is a V12 5.2 liter petrol unit twin-turbos. The engine can deliver 715 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque.





As a result, the car is able to run from not to 62 miles/hour in just 3.6 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 211 miles/hour.





Being an open-top version of the DBS Superleggera, the Volante needs 14 seconds to pull down his roof and 16 second to close it. The roof can be operated from inside or, for added convenience, from the remote key within a two-metre radius of the car.

