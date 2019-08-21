Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin DBX has a new teaser video

Aston Martin DBX has a new teaser video

21 August 2019 05:30:17

Aston Martin is working on its first SUV and according to the British car manufacturer officials, the DBX will be unveiled in December. But until than, the guys from marketing have decided to show us a teaser video with the upcoming SUV. The video is filmed in James Bond movies style. 

A few months ago, the UK manufacturer published some details about their Arctic Circle test in Sweden. 

Pirelli’s R&D Sottozero Centre at the Flurheden Proving Ground provides a range of extreme environments, from snowy roads to ice handling courses, allowing Aston Martin’s vehicle dynamics specialists – led by Aston Martin Chief Engineer, Matt Becker - to put the DBX prototype to the test.

The new Aston Martin DBX will be built at St Athan factory in Wales while the production will commence in 2020.
 
 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Aston Martin, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Peugeot 208 and e-208 ready to be ordered in UK

    Peugeot 208 and e-208 ready to be ordered in UK

  2. Alpine 110S available in the UK

    Alpine 110S available in the UK

  3. McLaren launches its first luggage set

    McLaren launches its first luggage set

  4.  
  5. Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car

    Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car

  6. Mercedes-Benz EQV officially unveiled

    Mercedes-Benz EQV officially unveiled

  7. Citroen C3 will be revised this fall

    Citroen C3 will be revised this fall

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Aston Martin AMR1

    Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A

  2. 1980 Aston Martin Bulldog Concept

    Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 677 nm / 499.3 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  3. 1958 Aston Martin DB MkIII

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 146.9 kw / 197.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 263.03 nm / 194.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 1950 Aston Martin DB2

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 105 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 3100 rpm

  5. 1951 Aston Martin DB2 Vantage

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in FrankfurtBMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble BeachMcLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...

Market News

Current Seat Leon, best sold generation everCurrent Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...

Gadgets

Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving carVolvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test runVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com