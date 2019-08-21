Aston Martin DBX has a new teaser video

Aston Martin is working on its first SUV and according to the British car manufacturer officials, the DBX will be unveiled in December. But until than, the guys from marketing have decided to show us a teaser video with the upcoming SUV. The video is filmed in James Bond movies style.





A few months ago, the UK manufacturer published some details about their Arctic Circle test in Sweden.





Pirelli’s R&D Sottozero Centre at the Flurheden Proving Ground provides a range of extreme environments, from snowy roads to ice handling courses, allowing Aston Martin’s vehicle dynamics specialists – led by Aston Martin Chief Engineer, Matt Becker - to put the DBX prototype to the test.





The new Aston Martin DBX will be built at St Athan factory in Wales while the production will commence in 2020.

