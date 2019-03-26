Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato exclusive model

It is time for celebrations. Zagato, the famous Italian coachbuilder, is preparing for its Centenary. It is the perfect moment to release the first detailed renderings of the new DBS GT Zagato; the second half of the remarkable DBZ Centenary Collection.





Created to celebrate the centenary of the legendary Zagato signature, the DBZ Centenary Collection is a unique project that pays tribute to an icon of the past and creates a classic of the future. This unique collaboration extends a partnership spanning almost 60 years. One that has consistently generated bold and breathtakingly exciting designs, the latest of which being the DBS GT Zagato.





Taking Aston Martin’s most potent series production car - the acclaimed DBS Superleggera - as its starting point, the DBS GT Zagato embodies the next evolution in Aston Martin Zagato design language. Inspired by the voluptuous shapes that previously dressed the original DB4 GT Zagato, Aston Martin and Zagatos designers have worked hard to conjure a similarly evocative design language.





A key design feature remains the iconic double-bubble roof. Stretching the full length of the canopy, this fresh interpretation delivers a clean and sculptural form that flows from the top of the front windscreen to the car’s rearmost tip, discarding the traditional rear windscreen in favour of a purer roofline. The double-bubble theme continues frontwards across the car’s bonnet, reminiscent of the shape and form seen on original Aston Martin Zagato designs. These flowing curves are complemented by the model’s wide wrap-around windscreen, removing any hard lines above the car’s shoulder line.





Muscular rear haunches deliver powerful and purposeful definition to the car’s side profile, while a unique wheel design, headlamps and a striking front grille – a key feature for all Aston Martin Zagato designs - continue to deliver a modern twist on the DB4 GT Zagato’s classic form.





Paired to the build run of 19 DB4 GT Zagato Continuations, the DBS GT Zagato will only be available as part of the £6m (plus taxes) DBZ Centenary Collection, thereby becoming one of the rarest and most coveted of all the modern-era Aston Martin Zagatos.

















