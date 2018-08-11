Home » News » Mercedes » AMG launches a special promo video with Lewis Hamilton and some furry friends
AMG launches a special promo video with Lewis Hamilton and some furry friends
11 August 2018 09:48:36
Mercedes-AMG has decided to use the image of Lewis Hamilton to promote the all-new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. In the advertisment, the Formula 1 champion comes on the track with some furry friends.
The new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door model delivers driving experiences in new dimensions and extends the AMG model family. The design with the low bonnet, dominant front and muscular body language emphasises the sporty genes of the four-door coupé, which sets new standards as the youngest model in the AMG family.
The AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine is already used in numerous AMG models. Its output has been enhanced yet further for the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption combined 11.2 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 256 g/km). It delivers 639 hp and a maximum torque of 900 Nm, which is available over a wide engine speed range from 2500 to 4500 rpm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds clearly illustrates this, as does the maximum speed of 315 km/h.
In the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ (fuel consumption combined 11.0 l/100 km, CO2 emissions combined 252 g/km) the V8 unit provides 430 kW (585 hp) and 800 Nm maximum torque. The sprint from standstill to 100 km/h lasts just 3.4 seconds, and the top speed is 310 km/h.
