Amazon orders 100k electric delivery trucks signed by Rivian
22 September 2019 05:55:58
A few months ago it was for the first time when we heard something about Rivian. This US-based start-up showed us a fully electric pick-up truck and also an all-electric SUV.
The project was so interesting that some big companies decided to invest in Rivian. Amazon is one of them and the giant US company decided to invest 700 million USD in Rivian.
Now, Rivian will do have to built a lots of cars as Amazon decided to order 100,00 delivery trucks. Dave Clark, Amazon's SVP (Senior Vice President) of Worldwide Operations & Customer Service, tweeted the company ordered that many vehicles from Rivian.
The electric delivery truck will be unveiled in 2021 which is not a very long waiting time judging by the fact that Rivian will start to produce de R1T (pick-up) and the R1S (SUV) in 2020. The 100,000 electric delivery trucks is just a part of the commitment Amazon has made to The Climate Pledge.
