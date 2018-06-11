Alpine A110 Pure available in UK

We saw it at the Geneva Motor Show in march, and now is ready to order on the UK market. The new Alpine A110 Premiere Edition is now joined by two other editions. One of them is called Pure and is more driver-centered with a minimalist approach. Light weight, it has 13.1kg Sabelt monocoque seats and 17-inch light-alloy wheels, resulting in the A110 Pure weighing as little as 1,098kg.





In the passenger compartment, the leather-trimmed seats and matt carbon fibre casing emphasise the car’s sporty character. The A110 Pure has a driving mode selector with three options: Normal, Sport and Race. It is also equipped with air-conditioning, a satellite navigation system, Alpine smartphone replication mySPIN and front and rear LED lighting.





Optional features include high-performance Brembo brakes, active sport exhaust system and 18-inch alloy wheels with two different designs.





Finally, it is possible to select luxury 6-way adjustable seats, two different Focal audio systems and front and rear park assist with parking camera. A110 Pure is available to order now, priced from £46,905.













