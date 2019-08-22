Alpine 110S available in the UK
22 August 2019 18:01:53
Alpine has some important plans for the UK market. The recently established French brand will expand its offer with a new special edition.
Alpine will unveil the most intense version of its lightweight 2-seater – the A110S at this year’s Salon Privé. Positioned at the top of the range and more driver-focused than the Pure and Legende models, its bespoke sport chassis features springs that are 50% stiffer along with anti-roll bars that are twice as firm. Road height is reduced by 4mm optimizing the car’s centre of gravity.
Power output from the familiar rear mid-engined 4cyl 16v turbocharged 1.8 Litre unit is increased by 40hp to produce nearly 300hp which in a car weighing just 1114 kg and mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox with wet clutch, provides scintillating performance. 0-62 mph arrives in just 4.4 seconds and the A110S will go on to more than 160 mph where permitted.
Distinguished externally by its signature paint colour of Gris Tonnerre in matt finish, orange and carbon fibre flag on the C-pillar and unique GT Race alloy wheels fitted with orange Brembo brake calipers, the A110S sits purposely and poised. Inside, orange stitching replaces the signature blue and sophisticated black Dinamica upholstery is used for the roof lining, door panels and Sabelt bucket seats.
Neat touches such as the orange 12 o’clock marker on the leather steering wheel, lightweight aluminum pedals and footrest and use of carbon fibre create a luxurious yet sporty environment. Optional upgrades include a gloss carbon fibre roof panel which reduces weight by 1.6 kg, Fuchs forged alloy wheels, special seat belts with carbon fibre finish and also carbon-fibre backed versions of the Sabelt bucket seats.
