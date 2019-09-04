Home » News » Nissan » All-new Nissan Juke unveiled ahead of IAA Frankfurt

All-new Nissan Juke unveiled ahead of IAA Frankfurt

4 September 2019

It was the first small SUV and the pioneer of a new segment. It was a love it or hate it car. After a very long career, almost a decade, the new Nissan Juke is here.

With almost one million on the road in Europe, the Nissan JUKE has resonated with European customers thanks to its stand-out design. The next-generation JUKE – which was unveiled today in London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona and Cologne – has been created to appeal to European drivers Nissan Juke reaches a new generation. 

Nissan JUKE has larger dimensions and an athletic stance, striking 19-inch alloy wheels and coupé style ‘floating roof’ design. Equipped with full LED technology as standard, the latest JUKE retains its iconic circular headlamps but with a new Y-shaped signature which complements Nissan’s V-Motion grille. An exclusive red body shade, Fuji Sunset, now completes the line-up of 11 colours.

Transformed on the inside as well, new JUKE is roomier for both passengers and their belongings, with rear-seat knee room increased by 5.8 cm, rear head room by 1.1 cm and a boot capacity of 422 litres – providing 20% more storage room. A reimagined interior offers style and comfort boosted by improved driver positions, increased rear roominess and more user-friendly controls and storage. New soft-touch materials on the dashboard, door trim and foot-wells offer a premium feel, complemented by standard monoform sporty seats and optional Alcantara® or leather upholstery.
Offering a new level of personalisation, the all-new Tekna+ grade package ensures that customers can truly make JUKE their own. Multiple colour combinations for body, roof and interior upholstery are available – bringing out the urban, premium and sporty character of the JUKE. Exterior personalisation is also offered as standard on Tekna+, with customisable bumpers, side sills and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The sporty JUKE is designed for agility, but the all-new crossover has also grown up. Dimensions are now 4,210 mm length; 1,595 mm height; and a width of 1,800 mm for better roominess while remaining compact and lighter by 23 kg. 

The JUKE is powered by an efficient 1.0-litre three-cylinder DIG-T turbocharged petrol engine with 117PS, giving drivers improved performance, fuel economy and refinement. Available with an engaging 6-speed manual or sporty 7-speed dual-clutch (DCT) paddle-shift transmission, and a driving mode selector (Eco, Standard, Sport), drivers can effortlessly match their driving style to any driving scenario for maximum fun on the road.

Nissan’s advanced ProPILOT technology, which offers electronically assisted steering, acceleration and braking, will be available on the JUKE for the first time. Designed for highway use in single-lane traffic, ProPILOT makes long commutes and heavy traffic easier.

With the new NissanConnect infotainment system, customers can use Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to mirror their favourite smartphone apps on the 8-inch touch screen display. Drivers can also access TomTom Maps & Live Traffic or activate their on-board Wi-Fi Hotspot to allow passengers connecting their laptops or tablets.



