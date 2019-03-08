Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept is previewing a new compact SUV

Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept is previewing a new compact SUV

8 March 2019 17:36:25

Alfa Romeo unveiled the Tonale Concept during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This new concept is previewing an upcoming compact SUV from the Italian car manfuacturer. 

The Tonale Concept is built on the Alfa spirit and has an astonishing design. According to the officials the Tonale is a vehicle with an urban vocation and an athletic personality.

But a more imporant thing is that the Tonale Concept has a plug-in hybrid system which is a first for the Italian company. For now we do not have many details about this new powetrain but we can tell you that the electric engine will be mounted on the rear axle which means it will have an all-wheel drive system. 

The Italian car manufacturer did not disclose any details about the performance of about the electric range. Just like the Stelvio, the new Tonale got its name from an alpine Italian road. 

