Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept is previewing a new compact SUV
Alfa Romeo Tonale Concept is previewing a new compact SUV
8 March 2019 17:36:25
|Tweet
Alfa Romeo unveiled the Tonale Concept during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. This new concept is previewing an upcoming compact SUV from the Italian car manfuacturer.
The Tonale Concept is built on the Alfa spirit and has an astonishing design. According to the officials the Tonale is a vehicle with an urban vocation and an athletic personality.
But a more imporant thing is that the Tonale Concept has a plug-in hybrid system which is a first for the Italian company. For now we do not have many details about this new powetrain but we can tell you that the electric engine will be mounted on the rear axle which means it will have an all-wheel drive system.
The Italian car manufacturer did not disclose any details about the performance of about the electric range. Just like the Stelvio, the new Tonale got its name from an alpine Italian road.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Audi Q4 e-tron concept car announces a new electric SUV
This is the 2019 Skoda iV electric concept car
This is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz EQV concept
-
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA Shooting Brake unveiled during the Geneva Motor Show
Imagine by Kia is an all-electric concept car
Volkswagen ID Buggy is an all-electric concept car
Related Specs
1972 Alfa Romeo Caimano ConceptEngine: Opposed-4, Power: 64.1 kw / 86.0 bhp @ 5800 rpmN/A
1952 Alfa Romeo 1900 Disco VolanteEngine: Inline-6, Power: 117.8 kw / 158 bhp @ 6500 rpmN/A
1969 Alfa Romeo Iguana ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 171.5 kw / 230.0 bhp @ 8800 rpmN/A
1996 Alfa Romeo Nuvola ConceptEngine: 60 Degree V6, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 387.0 nm / 285.4 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2001 Alfa Romeo 156 Super TurismoEngine: Inline-4, Power: 231.2 kw / 310 bhp @ 8250 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Smart Forease Plus is an electric concept car with detachable roof
Smart will unveil the Forease+ concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As you can imagine, this will be just a design study delivered by the German ...
Smart will unveil the Forease+ concept car during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. As you can imagine, this will be just a design study delivered by the German ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...
Various News
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...