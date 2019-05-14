Home » News » Alfa Romeo » Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio set three SUV lap records in UK

14 May 2019

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is a performance SUV and in order to prove that, the Italian car manufacturer decided to set some fast times around famous racetracks in the UK. 

And they have did it. Driven by David Brise, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio managed to set some SUV lap records on Silverstone, Donington Park and Brands Hatch. 

The racing driver lapped the Indy version of Brands Hatch in 55.9 seconds, Donington Park in 1 minute and 21.1 seconds, and Silverstone's Grand Prix circuit in 2 minutes and 31.6 seconds. As a result, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio become the fastest SUV around all of these racetracks.  

If you don't belive us, see for yourself in the video below. 
 
 

