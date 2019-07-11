Acura TLX PMC Edition launched in US

Acura is offering its US clients the new and improved TLX model, but with a special edition, called TLX PMC Edition. Each handcrafted TLX carries a Price of $50,945 (including $1,995 destination and handling). The limited-edition TLX PMC Edition is handbuilt by the same master technicians that assemble the NSX supercar at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.





The 2020 TLX PMC Edition sits atop the TLX lineup, featuring Acura's 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC® V6 powertrain and torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®). A unique build, the PMC Edition combines the line-topping premium features of the TLX Advance Package with the sporty character of the TLX A-Spec.





PMC Edition-exclusive exterior design elements include Valencia Red Pearl paint, a body-colored grille surround, gloss black painted roof and door handles; gloss black 19-inch wheels; body-colored side mirror housings, and dark chrome 4-inch dual exhaust finishers.





Inside, the TLX PMC Edition features black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching for the seats, door panels, and center armrest. An A-Spec steering wheel includes perforated black leather, red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters. The individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2020 TLX PMC Edition as one of 360 units handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center.





Following the hand-assembly process, each TLX PMC Edition receives the same quality control process as NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection, rough-road simulation and water leak test. To protect the paint during shipping, the PMC Edition is wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single-car carriers.













Tags: acura, acura tlx, acura tlx pmc edition, 2020 acura tlx

Posted in Acura, New Vehicles