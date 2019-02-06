Home » News » Acura » Acura NSX celebrates 30 years

Acura NSX celebrates 30 years

6 February 2019

Acura created one of the most iconic supercars of all time: the NSX. It currently has a new generation NSX, but did not forget to celebrate the old car. 

1989 marked the global debut of the first-generation Acura NSX. The first mid-engined exotic without European pedigree, NSX was a low slung, super light, high-revving machine sporting the world's first all-aluminum monocoque, titanium connecting rods, a VTEC valvetrain and levels of quality and daily driving comfort unheard of in sports cars of the time.

Introduced as the NS-X Concept, the precursor to the production NSX, Acura chose the Chicago Auto Show for the global debut, at a press conference held at the Drake Hotel on February 9, 1989. In celebrating this milestone event, Acura returns to the Chicago Auto Show, hosting a panel discussion to reflect on the car's origins, its impact on the automotive landscape, and the role the next-generation NSX is playing in the renaissance of Acura today.
Acura NSX celebrates 30 years
Acura NSX celebrates 30 years Photos

Released in conjunction with the Chicago Auto Show, Acura has published a new video featuring throwback footage of a first model year (1991) production NSX, and a current (2019) NSX, along with never before seen images from the original NS-X Concept reveal. 


Acura NSX celebrates 30 years Photos (1 photos)
  • Acura NSX celebrates 30 years

