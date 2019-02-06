Acura NSX celebrates 30 years
6 February 2019 16:45:27
Acura created one of the most iconic supercars of all time: the NSX. It currently has a new generation NSX, but did not forget to celebrate the old car.
1989 marked the global debut of the first-generation Acura NSX. The first mid-engined exotic without European pedigree, NSX was a low slung, super light, high-revving machine sporting the world's first all-aluminum monocoque, titanium connecting rods, a VTEC valvetrain and levels of quality and daily driving comfort unheard of in sports cars of the time.
Introduced as the NS-X Concept, the precursor to the production NSX, Acura chose the Chicago Auto Show for the global debut, at a press conference held at the Drake Hotel on February 9, 1989. In celebrating this milestone event, Acura returns to the Chicago Auto Show, hosting a panel discussion to reflect on the car's origins, its impact on the automotive landscape, and the role the next-generation NSX is playing in the renaissance of Acura today.
Released in conjunction with the Chicago Auto Show, Acura has published a new video featuring throwback footage of a first model year (1991) production NSX, and a current (2019) NSX, along with never before seen images from the original NS-X Concept reveal.
1991 Acura NSXEngine: All Aluminum V6, Power: 201.3 kw / 270 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 284.7 nm / 210.0 ft lbs @ 5300 rpm
1999 Acura NSX Alex Zanardi EditionEngine: V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 304.0 nm / 224.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1997 Acura NSX-TEngine: Aluminum Alloy V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 303.7 nm / 224.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1995 Acura NSX-TEngine: All Aluminum V6, Power: 201.3 kw / 270 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 284.7 nm / 210.0 ft lbs @ 5300 rpm
2002 Acura NSXEngine: Mid Longitudinal V6, Power: 208.8 kw / 290 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 303.7 nm / 224 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
