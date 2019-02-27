Abarth 124 Rally Tribute to debut in Geneva

Along with the new and improved Abarth 595 esseesse, the Italian performance brand will also have a special 124 Spider for the Geneva Motor Show. It is called Abarth 124 Rally Tribute and celebrates the "124 rally" racing car's triumph in the 2018 FIA R-GT Cup, as well as 40 class victories in the 12 national championships in which it competed.





Produced in a limited edition of just 124 cars and not destined for the UK, the new Abarth 124 Rally includes as standard, a commemorative badge on the mudguards and inside the cockpit, as well as a numbered metal plaque. The exclusive stylistic characterisation and generous standard equipment transform this car into an emblem of the brand's core values: performance, craftsman-like care and technical excellence.





The new Abarth 124 Rally Tribute is available in two bodywork colours, Costa Brava Red and Turini White, both combined with matte black bonnet, a reference to the historic Abarth 124 Rally. In addition, the mirror caps and DAM are in gunmetal grey with Costa Brava Red livery, or Racing Red with Turini White paintwork.









