Mercedes-Benz has released a new video teaser of the upcoming 2020 AMG A45 hot hatch. According to our sources, the car will be launched later this year.





As we know for now, the new Mercedes-AMG A45 will come with a newly developed 2.0 liter petrol unit which will be able to deliver more than 400 horsepower.





The engine will be matted to an eight speed automatic transmission with double-clutch technology and the power will be sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive system.





Also, according to a Mercedes-AMG official, the car will come with a special Drift Mode. And this one is detailed in the first video teaser of the new Mercedes-AMG A45. The car goes out on a track in order to do some interesting powerslides. In the new video teaser, the tarmac we used to see was replaced with some icy sections from Swedes frozen lakes.

