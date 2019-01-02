Home » News » Miscellaneous » A new teaser with the Pininfarina Battista, the 1.900 bhp electric hypercar
A new teaser with the Pininfarina Battista, the 1.900 bhp electric hypercar
2 January 2019 03:52:56
|Tweet
Pininfarina is one of the most prestigious designers in the world, but also a pioneer when it comes to electric cars. Automobili Pininfarina announced that the name of the first car in its luxury electric vehicle portfolio will be the Battista.
According to the Italian company (we will keep saying that it is from Italy even thought the business is owned by Mahindra Group), the new Battista will be officially unveiled during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Now, Pininfarina published a new teaser picture with the upcoming Battista. In the new photo, the Italian electric supercar shows us its nose.
Until now we know that the electric powertrain will deliver 1,900 bhp and 2,300 Nm. As a result, the Battista has the potential to run to 62 mph in less than 2 seconds, which is faster than a Formula 1 car.
No more than 150 Battistas will be available from late 2020 at a price estimated between US$2m and US$2.5m. 50 cars are currently allocated to the USA, 50 to Europe and 50 to the Middle East and Asia region.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes Vito Premium, Progressive and Pure available in UK
Volkswagen mobile charging stations launched
Mazda CX-5 GT Sport Nav+ launched in UK
-
McLaren Speedtail customisation programs launched
Toyota Supra - new video teaser
A new teaser with the Pininfarina Battista, the 1.900 bhp electric hypercar
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Range Rover Sport P400e prototype unveiled in LA
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Range Rover used this year Los Angeles Motor Show to unveil two special models, that will define the range in the future years. The prototypes of the ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
These are the five fanciest seat patterns used by Porsche
This year, Porsche turned 70 and in order to celebrate this important age, the German car manufacturer has prepared some special events and media content. ...
This year, Porsche turned 70 and in order to celebrate this important age, the German car manufacturer has prepared some special events and media content. ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
This 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the Nurburgring
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...