A new teaser with the Pininfarina Battista, the 1.900 bhp electric hypercar

Pininfarina is one of the most prestigious designers in the world, but also a pioneer when it comes to electric cars. Automobili Pininfarina announced that the name of the first car in its luxury electric vehicle portfolio will be the Battista.





According to the Italian company (we will keep saying that it is from Italy even thought the business is owned by Mahindra Group), the new Battista will be officially unveiled during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.





Now, Pininfarina published a new teaser picture with the upcoming Battista. In the new photo, the Italian electric supercar shows us its nose.





Until now we know that the electric powertrain will deliver 1,900 bhp and 2,300 Nm. As a result, the Battista has the potential to run to 62 mph in less than 2 seconds, which is faster than a Formula 1 car.





No more than 150 Battistas will be available from late 2020 at a price estimated between US$2m and US$2.5m. 50 cars are currently allocated to the USA, 50 to Europe and 50 to the Middle East and Asia region.

