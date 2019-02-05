2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - first teaser video

Volkswagen will unveil a new Jetta GLI during the 2019 Chicago Motor Show. Until the doors will be opened, the German car manufacturer decided to publish a teaser video with the upcoming car.





As you can imagine, the video shows some little things of the exterior details. We can see some red trim on the sporty grille that now features a honeycomb pattern, the crhome accents have been replaced with glosy-black ones, while the headlights will come with tinted interiors.





Under the hood of the upcoming Volkswagen Jetta GLI will be a turbochraged 2.0 liter engine rated at 220 horsepower and 350 Nm peak of torque.





More than that, the engine will be offered either with a manual or with an automatic transmission with seven speeds. The rear suspension should be a multi-link independent one for a better handling.





With all the details about the new Jetta GLI we will come after the official unveiling in Chicago.

