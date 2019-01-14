2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP
14 January 2019 12:55:04
|Tweet
Toyota officially unveiled the all-new generation Supra. The model was showcased during the 2019 Detroit Motor Show.
As you would expect, the new generation Toyota comes with a lot of technical and special details borrowed from BMW. We are saying this because you'll have the same opionin after you'll take a look of the interior pics.
But enought with this means thought. On the design side there are massive details which were first seen on the FT-1 Concept back in 2014. The new Supra comes with an aggressive front part, a double bubble roof and a unique rear-end.
Inside the cabin there is an 8.8 inch digital instrument panel, a free standing center display and a controller mounted on the central tunnel. Just like in a BMW.
The new Supra has a 50:50 mass distribution, a low center of gravity and adaptive suspensions. There are three engines on the list. Toyota will sell you a 2.0 liter with 197 horsepower, a 2.0 liter with 258 HP and a 3.0 liter six-cylinder inline with 335 horsepower. If you will take a look on the new BMW Z4 spec sheets you'll see the same amount of power.
There is also an eight speed automatic transmission and only rear-wheel drive versions.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1967 Toyota 2000 GTEngine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1982 Toyota Celica SupraEngine: Inline 6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 210.0 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
2001 Toyota ES3 ConceptEngine: 1ND-TV, Aluminum Alloy, Diesel Inline-4N/AN/A
2003 Toyota FJ CruiserEngine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhpN/A
1996 Toyota Mega CruiserEngine: 15B-FTE Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 282.01 nm / 208 ft lbs @ 1800 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Gadgets
Harman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversations
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...
Various News
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...