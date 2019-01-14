Home » News » Toyota » 2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP

2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP

14 January 2019 12:55:04

Toyota officially unveiled the all-new generation Supra. The model was showcased during the 2019 Detroit Motor Show. 

As you would expect, the new generation Toyota comes with a lot of technical and special details borrowed from BMW. We are saying this because you'll have the same opionin after you'll take a look of the interior pics. 

But enought with this means thought. On the design side there are massive details which were first seen on the FT-1 Concept back in 2014. The new Supra comes with an aggressive front part, a double bubble roof and a unique rear-end. 

2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP
2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP Photos
Inside the cabin there is an 8.8 inch digital instrument panel, a free standing center display and a controller mounted on the central tunnel. Just like in a BMW. 

The new Supra has a 50:50 mass distribution, a low center of gravity and adaptive suspensions. There are three engines on the list. Toyota will sell you a 2.0 liter with 197 horsepower, a 2.0 liter with 258 HP and a 3.0 liter six-cylinder inline with 335 horsepower. If you will take a look on the new BMW Z4 spec sheets you'll see the same amount of power. 

There is also an eight speed automatic transmission and only rear-wheel drive versions. 

Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Toyota, New Vehicles

2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP Photos (9 photos)
  • 2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP
  • 2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP
  • 2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP
  • 2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Cadillac CT6-V pricing announced

    2019 Cadillac CT6-V pricing announced

  2. 2020 BMW Z4 M40i and sDrive30i Roadster unveiled

    2020 BMW Z4 M40i and sDrive30i Roadster unveiled

  3. Infiniti QX Concept revealed

    Infiniti QX Concept revealed

  4.  
  5. Nissan IMs concept unveiled in Detroit

    Nissan IMs concept unveiled in Detroit

  6. 2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP

    2020 Toyota Supra is here with a top version of 335 HP

  7. 2020 Ford Shelby GT500 unveiled in Detroit

    2020 Ford Shelby GT500 unveiled in Detroit

Related Specs

  1. 1967 Toyota 2000 GT

    Engine: Inline 6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 1982 Toyota Celica Supra

    Engine: Inline 6, Power: 108.1 kw / 145.0 bhp @ 5200 rpm, Torque: 210.0 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  3. 2001 Toyota ES3 Concept

    Engine: 1ND-TV, Aluminum Alloy, Diesel Inline-4N/AN/A

  4. 2003 Toyota FJ Cruiser

    Engine: V6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250 bhpN/A

  5. 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser

    Engine: 15B-FTE Inline-4, Power: 111.9 kw / 150 bhp @ 3400 rpm, Torque: 282.01 nm / 208 ft lbs @ 1800 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Toyota unveils P4 Automated Driving ConceptToyota unveils P4 Automated Driving Concept
Toyota is conducting intensive tests for its autonomous cars. The technology is there and is developing fast, so Toyota wants to see how it performs in ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC conceptMercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...

Market News

Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment carPeugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...

Gadgets

Harman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversationsHarman launches a technology to improve in-car phone conversations
Talking on the phone in car is quite a challenge for some volume cars, that don't offer very good sound quality for conversations. Harman is the biggest ...

Various News

Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 RangerFord issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger
Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiledVolkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...

Videos

VIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 SVIDEO: BMW M5 Competition face to face with Mercedes-AMG E63 S
The guys from CarWow have prepared something special for this hollyday season. They have pulled out a BMW M5 Competition and a Mercedes-AMG E63 S and ...
Copyright CarSession.com