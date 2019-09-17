2020 Renault Koleos UK pricing announced
17 September 2019 16:38:26
|Tweet
Renault Koleos is already on the market for some yeas so it needed an update. An update that was unveiled at this year Shanghai Motor Show.
The New Renault Koleos is now available to order, with prices starting from £28,195 OTR and customer deliveries commencing in November.
Performance, economy and emissions are optimised with the arrival of a duo of new Blue dCi engines, which are significantly more powerful and efficient than the units they replace. The new 1.7-litre Blue dCi 150 engine is available in front-wheel drive only, while the larger 2.0-litre Blue dCi 190 is matched to Renault’s intelligent All Mode 4x4-i system for surefooted handling and impressive off-road capability.
Both units are paired with Renault’s continuously variable transmission (CVT) and have been tuned to deliver maximum torque at only 1,750rpm, the Blue dCi 150 producing 340 Nm and the Blue dCi 190 developing 380 Nm.
New Koleos complements its improved driving dynamics with subtle styling changes, which work to accentuate its assertive SUV style. Pure Vision LED headlamps, which are now standard across the range, are part of a new front-end design that also includes a more prominent grille with chrome detailing, new bumper design, and a larger, more purposeful skid plate. At the back, there’s a bigger skid plate, additional chrome trim, new lower rear bumper and a larger high-level brake light that complements the 3D effect edge light tail lamps.
Exterior revisions are completed with the availability of new ‘Red Vintage’ metallic paint, extra side trim and new, two tone alloy wheel designs for all versions.
Inside, New Koleos retains its class-leading passenger space, while its premium feel is enhanced with the additions of new soft-touch materials and revised satin trim inserts. Rear seat passenger comfort is also improved, with a two-stage reclining seat back now standard on all models.
The introduction of a pedestrian detection function for the Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) completes the revisions, heightening safety for occupants of New Koleos and other road users. Other advanced safety systems fitted as standard include Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and over speed prevention with traffic sign recognition.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1984 Renault 5 Turbo 2Engine: Turbocharged Inline 4, Power: 138.0 kw / 185.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 216.0 nm / 159.3 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
2002 Renault F202Engine: Renault RS22 V10N/AN/A
2000 Renault Koleos ConceptEngine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 126.8 kw / 170.0 bhpN/A
2004 Renault R24Engine: 72 Degree Renault V10N/AN/A
2008 Renaultsport Megane R26.REngine: Inline-4, Power: 169.3 kw / 227 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 310.5 nm / 229 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4, the prototype that previews the upcoming 4 Series
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
During the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW unveiled the all-new Concept 4. As you can already imagine, the new prototype was developed in order to preview ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...