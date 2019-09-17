2020 Renault Koleos UK pricing announced

Renault Koleos is already on the market for some yeas so it needed an update. An update that was unveiled at this year Shanghai Motor Show.





The New Renault Koleos is now available to order, with prices starting from £28,195 OTR and customer deliveries commencing in November.





Performance, economy and emissions are optimised with the arrival of a duo of new Blue dCi engines, which are significantly more powerful and efficient than the units they replace. The new 1.7-litre Blue dCi 150 engine is available in front-wheel drive only, while the larger 2.0-litre Blue dCi 190 is matched to Renault's intelligent All Mode 4x4-i system for surefooted handling and impressive off-road capability.





Both units are paired with Renault's continuously variable transmission (CVT) and have been tuned to deliver maximum torque at only 1,750rpm, the Blue dCi 150 producing 340 Nm and the Blue dCi 190 developing 380 Nm.





New Koleos complements its improved driving dynamics with subtle styling changes, which work to accentuate its assertive SUV style. Pure Vision LED headlamps, which are now standard across the range, are part of a new front-end design that also includes a more prominent grille with chrome detailing, new bumper design, and a larger, more purposeful skid plate. At the back, there's a bigger skid plate, additional chrome trim, new lower rear bumper and a larger high-level brake light that complements the 3D effect edge light tail lamps.





Exterior revisions are completed with the availability of new 'Red Vintage' metallic paint, extra side trim and new, two tone alloy wheel designs for all versions.





Inside, New Koleos retains its class-leading passenger space, while its premium feel is enhanced with the additions of new soft-touch materials and revised satin trim inserts. Rear seat passenger comfort is also improved, with a two-stage reclining seat back now standard on all models.





The introduction of a pedestrian detection function for the Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) completes the revisions, heightening safety for occupants of New Koleos and other road users. Other advanced safety systems fitted as standard include Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and over speed prevention with traffic sign recognition.













